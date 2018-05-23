Phoenix couple indicted on child sex charges

A Phoenix couple has been indicted on charges related to sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl.

Matthew Kevin Dunlap, 40 and Marisa Ann Claire, 37 are accused of abusing the girl twice a week for a year from 2016 to 2017.

Dunlap was indicted on 33 counts, including sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual conduct with a minor, and furnishing harmful or obscene materials to a minor.

[RELATED: Sedona father says couple arrested on child sex charges abused his kids too]

Claire was indicted on four felony counts including molestation of a child, sexual conduct with a minor, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Court documents state that the abuse began in 2016 in Coconino and Yavapai counties. Dunlap is accused of taking videos of the sex acts on his phone.

Claire is accused of participating in at least two instances of abuse on video. Claire was working as a crossing guard at a Phoenix elementary school at the time of her arrest.

[READ MORE: Elementary school crossing guard charged with sex crimes against 7-year-old girl]

The girl told her parents about the videos and the parents called police.

Both Dunlap and Claire were living in Phoenix when arrested.

Dunlap is also accused of possessing additional child pornography.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office and Sedona Police are encouraging anyone with information related to this case to call Detective Stevens at 928-203-5010.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.