Fake contractor runs from 3 On Your Side after taking $21,000 from consumer
A Scottsdale woman trying to improve her home’s curb appeal doled out a lot of money for a project. But in the end, the fake contractor she hired kept the $21,000 and vanished.More >
Mesa woman and relative looking for vacation refund after serious accident
The woman says she has travel insurance and believes she should get a full refund.More >
Phoenix-area woman scammed out of $2,100 in 'Pet Scam'
A woman thought she was buying a German shepherd puppy but ended up getting scammed.More >
Adults are now 'banking' on allowance
Money is no game to Brandon and Amiyrah Martin. Two of their three children get allowance, but they’re not the only ones pocketing it. The couple also sets money aside for the adults in the house. They call it their ‘fun money.’More >
Are 'vacation loans' really worth it?
Trip loans can be dicey, so be careful.More >
Phoenix-area woman fights 'puzzling' billing issue
Even with her service canceled, she says CenturyLink continues to bill her for hundreds of dollars and she can't understand why.More >
ADOT says new voluntary travel IDs will save you headaches
Traveling could be a huge pain if you don't have the voluntary travel ID by October 1, of 2020.More >
Tipping has really changed over the years
By now, you’re probably used to tipping by tablet. You know, when it comes time to pay a bill and you swipe your card into a tablet to settle up and then a range of suggested tips is presented. The practice is common everywhere from restaurants to hair salons, taxi cabs to coffee shops. And now, that’s not all.More >
Can you be hacked? Absolutely!
Data breaches seem to be happening more frequently than ever. But just because you don't think you're personally affected, you may want to think again.More >
Phoenix couple wants refund for cancelled vacation
A Phoenix couple says it was a simple telemarketing call they wish they would have never answered, now they just want their money back for something they say they just can't use.More >
3 On Your Side
3OYS updates: Angst over 6-year-old dismissed ticket and latest on 2 fake contractors
We have new information about three 3 On Your Side stories, including updates on two fake contractors.More >
Phoenix woman's survival called "a true miracle"
A Valley woman recently died five times---and lived to tell about it. Even rescuers say they've never seen anything like it. Tina Hines is a living miracle, but she says the real miracle is what she saw before she came back.More >
Police: Mom pulled 8-year-old son into path of train in murder-suicide
A woman yanked her 8-year-old son onto a railroad crossing in eastern Iowa just moments before a train killed them both, authorities said.More >
Phoenix kids help save mom burned in grilling accident
Moms like to brag about their kids, but one Phoenix parent is extra proud of hers.More >
FD: Search for missing construction worker shifts from rescue to recovery operation
The search and rescue efforts for a missing construction worker near Sky Harbor are shifting to a recovery operation, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.More >
Tests find potential toxins in popular protein powders
If you’re whipping up your morning smoothie and adding a spoon of your favorite protein powder, here’s something to think about.More >
Woman gives birth in jail cell, says guards thought she was faking labor
Texas woman, Shaye Bear, gave birth to her son Cashh in a jail cell in north Texas. She said the guards ignored her screams, accusing her of faking labor pains.More >
Sneak peek at monsoon forecast
After an especially dry winter and spring, could this upcoming monsoon season bring Arizona the rain we've been waiting for? Meteorologist April Warnecke takes a look at the updated forecast for the 2018 monsoon season.More >
Judge orders 30-year-old man to move out of his parents' house
A 30-year-old man didn't get the message that it was time to move out of his parents' home until a judge ordered him to leave.More >
AIRPORT CONSTRUCTION ACCIDENT: Recovery operation stretches into third day
It’s the third day of a delicate operation to recover the body of a drilling rig operator presumed dead after a hole collapsed causing the rig to topple over on Monday.More >
Woman falls off cliff at Lake Powell, dies in Page hospital
Authorities have released the name of an Arizona woman who fell off a cliff into Lake Powell last weekend and later died at a hospital in Page.More >
300-year-old shipwreck contains $17 billion worth of treasure
New details about the discovery of the San Jose were released on Monday with permission from the agencies involved in the search, including the Colombian government.More >
LiAna Enriquez is a native of Arizona. She attended Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe, Arizona.
Click to learn more about LiAna.
She then went on to Arizona State University. She graduated summa cum laude from the University’s prestigious, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism with a degree in Journalism/Mass Communications with an emphasis in broadcasting.
LiAna started her news career with KTVK-TV as an intern. She loved it so much she never left! She has been with the station for fourteen years. Currently, she is the consumer investigative producer for Arizona’s top rated consumer segment, 3 On Your Side and is also a general assignment reporter. LiAna also reported for the station’s top rated high school sports show, ‘The Varsity Zone’ for five years.
In her free time LiAna enjoys cooking, watching movies, quading, and traveling. But her absolute favorite thing to do, is to hang out with her husband and beautiful daughters. She is a softball mom. She loves the beach and waterfalls! Her favorite team is the Arizona Cardinals and of course, the Sun Devils.
Life motto: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)
If you have a story idea for LiAna, Send her an email .
Police searching for man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Phoenix
Police are searching for a man accused of sexually and physically assaulting a woman in Phoenix, authorities said.More >
Wednesday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: 3 On Your Side and the $20,000 home show debacle
A Scottsdale woman hired someone she met a home show to do some work at her home. She spent $20,000 for work that ended up being shoddy and not up to code. See what happens when 3 On Your Side gets involved -- Wednesday night at 9 on 3TV.More >
Wednesday @ 10 p.m. on CBS 5: Uber rule for children ignored
Valley parents use Uber to get their children from place to place, so why is the one rule designed for keeping children safe constantly ignored by parents and drivers? CBS 5 Investigates -- Wednesday night at 10 on CBS 5.More >
Attorney General investigating after Phoenix bridal shop suddenly closed
Attorney General Mark Brnovich is encouraging Pearl Bridal customers to contact his office and file a complaint if they believe they were ripped off.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Mother and son killed by train in apparent murder-suicide
VIDEO: Search for missing construction worker turns into a recovery mission
The construction worker who is trapped due to a drill rig tipping over is still missing but crews said it is now a recovery operation, not a rescue.More >
Valley woman says she saw heaven after her heart stopped five times
Valley woman says she saw heaven after her heart stopped five timesA Valley woman recently died five times---and lived to tell about it. Even rescuers say they've never seen anything like it. Tina Hines is a living miracle, but she says the real miracle is what she saw before she came back.More >
VIDEO: Grilling accident burns Phoenix mother
VIDEO: Grilling accident burns Phoenix mother
A grilling accident burned a Phoenix mother and her two kids were there to help her.More >
Judge orders 30-year-old to leave parents' house
Judge orders 30-year-old to leave parents' house
VIDEO: Fountain Hills woman finds snake in pool
VIDEO: Fountain Hills woman finds snake in pool
A woman in Fountain Hills sad she found a snake in her mom's pool and couldn't believe it.More >