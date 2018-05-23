Fake contractor runs from 3 On Your Side after taking $21,000 from consumer

(**You can watch this story live tonight on our 3TV News at 9 p.m.**)

A Scottsdale woman trying to improve her home’s curb appeal doled out a lot of money for a project. But in the end, the fake contractor she hired kept the $21,000 and vanished. So, she contacted 3 On Your Side to try and track him down. 3 On Your Side did, and that is where this story begins, after Gary Harper finds him.

Gary Harper: "Mike Blanco, how are you, sir? I'd like to talk to you about Cheryl Maro."

As “Mike Blanco" rushes to get back into this car, Gary Harper says, “Where are you going, sir?"

His name is Mike Blanco, at least, that's just one of his names. 3 On Your Side has also learned he goes by a list of other names such as Mike Arana, Margarito Arana and Arana Margarito Blanco.

But 3 On Your Side wanted answers after Cheryl Maro says he ripped her off.

“We paid him a little more than $21,000 and then he didn't complete the job. The job's unsound and he disappeared,” said Maro.

Maro hired Blanco to totally remodel her front yard, which is a little different than most Valley yards because it's positioned on a slope.

“There were two different levels of stairs and we wanted to make all new hardscape, landscape, lighting and put in a patio.”

Maro says Blanco drew up all kinds of fancy drawings and said he could re-do Maro's yard for around $23,000. The two agreed and signed a contract, but that was back in November.

“There were times where he wouldn't show up for two weeks, or he'd come and he'd work for two hours and have an emergency and say he'd have to leave.”

Despite all his excuses and shoddy work, Maro says she shelled out around $21,000 to Blanco, almost the entire cost for the full project. And then, Blanco stopped showing up altogether.

“He just vanished, he just never came back.”

And, as for the work he did do?

Well, Maro says the work speaks for itself: it's done wrong and it’s a safety hazard. There are huge gaps and gaping holes left behind. The stairs he put in are difficult to step on because they're not level at all. And she says he left all kinds of electrical and irrigation material exposed before disappearing

That’s when Maro contacted 3 On Your Side in hopes we would be able to get answers. and that's when we discovered Blanco lives in the east Valley.

We knew Blanco lived in this apartment complex because his work truck was parked there, so 3 On Your Side waited. And it didn’t take long for him to pull up in another one of his vehicles. But as soon as he sees 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper, he takes off, without talking with us.

Gary Harper: "This is how you operate? You take money and then you flee? Really? I think this speaks thousands of words when you run like this!”

Turns out, Blanco is a "fake contractor" because he's not licensed as required by law.

In fact, the Arizona Registrar of Contractors says it revoked his license a decade ago after numerous consumer complaints.

Maro says she assumed he was licensed since she found him at the Maricopa County Home Show.

“We felt pretty confident that anybody that was being represented there should be reputable,” said Maro.

So, 3 On Your Side spoke to Katy Jones, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Home Shows/ She says they do have a vetting process.

“When a client calls in to book for the home show, we determine right away, 'Are you a contractor doing installation work?' If the answer is yes, we require that licensing information on the phone prior to choosing a booth space and we look up that licensing information,” said Jones.

But here's the problem. The home show says Blanco didn't register as a contractor and was able to get into the event by claiming to be a consultant, which doesn't need licensing.

"He was not honest with the consumer after the show. What he came into the show for was landscaping design and consultation work," said Jones.

Maro says legitimate licensed contractors have looked at her yard and say it will take about $50,000 to tear everything out and start from scratch in order to do things properly.

“While I would truly love to recoup some of the money or all of it, that would be great. I don't really see that happening, but more than that, I don't want him to take advantage of anybody else,” says Maro.

As for The Home Show, it says they do the best they can to vet their vendors but says it's important for consumers to do their own check as well.

Not all vendors need to be licensed. If a construction project is under $1,000, state law says you don’t have to be licensed. If the construction project is over that amount, you do need to be licensed.

Here’s a link to the Arizona Registrar of Contractors where you can check to see if a person or business is licensed.

http://www.azroc.gov/roc/contractorsearch.html

