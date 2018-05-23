Some Uber drivers, parents and teens ignore prohibition on lone juvenile riders

Some Uber drivers, parents and teens ignore prohibition on lone juvenile ridersPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Phoenix woman's survival called "a true miracle"
Phoenix woman's survival called "a true miracle"
A Valley woman recently died five times---and lived to tell about it. Even rescuers say they've never seen anything like it. Tina Hines is a living miracle, but she says the real miracle is what she saw before she came back.More >
A Valley woman recently died five times---and lived to tell about it. Even rescuers say they've never seen anything like it. Tina Hines is a living miracle, but she says the real miracle is what she saw before she came back.More >
Police: Mom pulled 8-year-old son into path of train in murder-suicide
Police: Mom pulled 8-year-old son into path of train in murder-suicide
A woman yanked her 8-year-old son onto a railroad crossing in eastern Iowa just moments before a train killed them both, authorities said.More >
A woman yanked her 8-year-old son onto a railroad crossing in eastern Iowa just moments before a train killed them both, authorities said.More >
Phoenix kids help save mom burned in grilling accident
Phoenix kids help save mom burned in grilling accident
Moms like to brag about their kids, but one Phoenix parent is extra proud of hers.More >
Moms like to brag about their kids, but one Phoenix parent is extra proud of hers.More >
FD: Search for missing construction worker shifts from rescue to recovery operation
FD: Search for missing construction worker shifts from rescue to recovery operation
The search and rescue efforts for a missing construction worker near Sky Harbor are shifting to a recovery operation, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.More >
The search and rescue efforts for a missing construction worker near Sky Harbor are shifting to a recovery operation, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.More >
Tests find potential toxins in popular protein powders
Tests find potential toxins in popular protein powders
If you’re whipping up your morning smoothie and adding a spoon of your favorite protein powder, here’s something to think about.More >
If you’re whipping up your morning smoothie and adding a spoon of your favorite protein powder, here’s something to think about.More >
Woman gives birth in jail cell, says guards thought she was faking labor
Woman gives birth in jail cell, says guards thought she was faking labor
Texas woman, Shaye Bear, gave birth to her son Cashh in a jail cell in north Texas. She said the guards ignored her screams, accusing her of faking labor pains.More >
Texas woman, Shaye Bear, gave birth to her son Cashh in a jail cell in north Texas. She said the guards ignored her screams, accusing her of faking labor pains.More >
Sneak peek at monsoon forecast
Sneak peek at monsoon forecast
After an especially dry winter and spring, could this upcoming monsoon season bring Arizona the rain we've been waiting for? Meteorologist April Warnecke takes a look at the updated forecast for the 2018 monsoon season.More >
After an especially dry winter and spring, could this upcoming monsoon season bring Arizona the rain we've been waiting for? Meteorologist April Warnecke takes a look at the updated forecast for the 2018 monsoon season.More >
Judge orders 30-year-old man to move out of his parents' house
Judge orders 30-year-old man to move out of his parents' house
A 30-year-old man didn't get the message that it was time to move out of his parents' home until a judge ordered him to leave.More >
A 30-year-old man didn't get the message that it was time to move out of his parents' home until a judge ordered him to leave.More >
AIRPORT CONSTRUCTION ACCIDENT: Recovery operation stretches into third day
AIRPORT CONSTRUCTION ACCIDENT: Recovery operation stretches into third day
It’s the third day of a delicate operation to recover the body of a drilling rig operator presumed dead after a hole collapsed causing the rig to topple over on Monday.More >
It’s the third day of a delicate operation to recover the body of a drilling rig operator presumed dead after a hole collapsed causing the rig to topple over on Monday.More >
Woman falls off cliff at Lake Powell, dies in Page hospital
Woman falls off cliff at Lake Powell, dies in Page hospital
Authorities have released the name of an Arizona woman who fell off a cliff into Lake Powell last weekend and later died at a hospital in Page.More >
Authorities have released the name of an Arizona woman who fell off a cliff into Lake Powell last weekend and later died at a hospital in Page.More >
300-year-old shipwreck contains $17 billion worth of treasure
300-year-old shipwreck contains $17 billion worth of treasure
New details about the discovery of the San Jose were released on Monday with permission from the agencies involved in the search, including the Colombian government.More >
New details about the discovery of the San Jose were released on Monday with permission from the agencies involved in the search, including the Colombian government.More >
Morgan Loew is an investigative reporter at CBS 5 News. His career has taken him to every corner of the state, lots of corners in the United States, and some far-flung corners of the globe.
Click to learn more about Morgan .
Morgan’s past assignments include covering the invasion of Iraq, human smuggling in Mexico, vigilantes on the border and Sheriff Joe Arpaio in Maricopa County. His reports have appeared or been featured on CBS News, CNN, NBC News, MSNBC and NPR.
Morgan’s peers have recognized his work with 11 Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards, two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for investigative reporting, an SPJ First Amendment Award, and a commendation from the Humane Society of the United States. In October 2016, Morgan was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle in recognition of 25 years of contribution to the television industry in Arizona.
Morgan is graduate of the University of Arizona journalism school and Concord Law School at Purdue University Global. He is the president of the Arizona First Amendment Coalition and teaches media law and TV news reporting at ASU’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
When he’s not out looking for the next big news story, Morgan enjoys hiking, camping, cheering for the Arizona Wildcats and spending time with his family at their southern Arizona ranch.
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Police searching for man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Phoenix
Police searching for man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Phoenix
Police are searching for a man accused of sexually and physically assaulting a woman in Phoenix, authorities said.More >
Police are searching for a man accused of sexually and physically assaulting a woman in Phoenix, authorities said.More >
Wednesday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: 3 On Your Side and the $20,000 home show debacle
Wednesday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: 3 On Your Side and the $20,000 home show debacle
A Scottsdale woman hired someone she met a home show to do some work at her home. She spent $20,000 for work that ended up being shoddy and not up to code. See what happens when 3 On Your Side gets involved -- Wednesday night at 9 on 3TV.More >
A Scottsdale woman hired someone she met a home show to do some work at her home. She spent $20,000 for work that ended up being shoddy and not up to code. See what happens when 3 On Your Side gets involved -- Wednesday night at 9 on 3TV.More >
Wednesday @ 10 p.m. on CBS 5: Uber rule for children ignored
Wednesday @ 10 p.m. on CBS 5: Uber rule for children ignored
Valley parents use Uber to get their children from place to place, so why is the one rule designed for keeping children safe constantly ignored by parents and drivers? CBS 5 Investigates -- Wednesday night at 10 on CBS 5.More >
Valley parents use Uber to get their children from place to place, so why is the one rule designed for keeping children safe constantly ignored by parents and drivers? CBS 5 Investigates -- Wednesday night at 10 on CBS 5.More >
Attorney General investigating after Phoenix bridal shop suddenly closed
Attorney General investigating after Phoenix bridal shop suddenly closed
Attorney General Mark Brnovich is encouraging Pearl Bridal customers to contact his office and file a complaint if they believe they were ripped off.More >
Attorney General Mark Brnovich is encouraging Pearl Bridal customers to contact his office and file a complaint if they believe they were ripped off.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Mother and son killed by train in apparent murder-suicide
Mother and son killed by train in apparent murder-suicide
(Source: KCCI via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Search for missing construction worker turns into a recovery mission
VIDEO: Search for missing construction worker turns into a recovery mission
The construction worker who is trapped due to a drill rig tipping over is still missing but crews said it is now a recovery operation, not a rescue.More >
Valley woman says she saw heaven after her heart stopped five times
Valley woman says she saw heaven after her heart stopped five timesA Valley woman recently died five times---and lived to tell about it. Even rescuers say they've never seen anything like it. Tina Hines is a living miracle, but she says the real miracle is what she saw before she came back.More >
VIDEO: Grilling accident burns Phoenix mother
VIDEO: Grilling accident burns Phoenix mother
A grilling accident burned a Phoenix mother and her two kids were there to help her.More >
Judge orders 30-year-old to leave parents' house
Judge orders 30-year-old to leave parents' house
(Source: WSTM via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Fountain Hills woman finds snake in pool
VIDEO: Fountain Hills woman finds snake in pool
A woman in Fountain Hills sad she found a snake in her mom's pool and couldn't believe it.More >