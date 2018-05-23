Some Uber drivers, parents and teens ignore prohibition on lone juvenile riders

(**Note: You can watch this story live tonight on our CBS 5 News at 10 p.m.**)

Teenagers say they like taking Uber around town because it gives them a sense of freedom. But a company rule prohibits drivers from taking unaccompanied minors.

“Uber’s community guidelines clearly outline that children must be supervised while using Uber and only adults can have an Uber account. Drivers and riders who violate these guidelines risk losing access to Uber,” wrote an Uber spokesman in an email to CBS 5 Investigates.

But teenagers who spoke to CBS 5 Investigates said they take Uber rides without adults, despite the rule.

“A lot of young people use Uber,” said one 14-year-old girl, whose identity CBS 5 investigates agreed to withhold so she would speak freely about the issue.

“They want to feel like they’re like they’re old enough. They want to be free and be grown and be able to do stuff on their own,” she said.

This teenager says she has taken Uber to school in the mornings, but there was one incident that made her feel uncomfortable.

“The second time (she took Uber), it was weird. That guy, like when he was taking me to school, he took me on a totally different path through an alley to get school, and I was like kind of freaked out,” she said.

Three years ago, a teenage girl from Scottsdale took an Uber ride home from school. She said the driver pulled over and assaulted her.

The driver, 53-year-old James Stough, pleaded guilty to a charge of attempt to commit sexual abuse.

The victim’s family sued Uber in Maricopa County Superior Court. The parties reached a settlement. The attorney for the family told CBS 5 Investigates that the settlement included a confidentiality agreement.

Uber recently announced it would no longer require victims of sexual harassment or assault to sign confidentiality agreements in exchange for settlements, but that new policy does not affect cases that have already resulted in settlements.

A spokesman for Uber told CBS 5 Investigates that the company encourages parents and drivers to report teens using the Uber app so the company can take action.

