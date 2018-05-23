Uber 'winding down' self-driving car program in Arizona

Uber says it is "winding down" its self-driving car operations in Arizona.

This comes after one of the company's self-driving vehicles was involved in a fatal collision with a pedestrian in March, on Mill Avenue south of Curry Road.

Elaine Herzberg, 49, was walking her bike across the street when the self-driving SUV hit her. Police said early indications are that the SUV was going about 40 mph.

There was an operator in the driver’s seat, but the vehicle was in the autonomous mode.

After the crash, Uber voluntarily pulled its self-driving cars off the roads.

Uber released the following statement Wednesday:

“We’re committed to self-driving technology, and we look forward to returning to public roads in the near future. In the meantime, we remain focused on our top-to-bottom safety review, having brought on former NTSB Chair Christopher Hart to advise us on our overall safety culture.”

Uber clarified that the company is NOT shutting down its self-driving program. We are actively working to make our return to the road a reality with a goal of resuming operations in Pittsburgh this summer. Instead, Uber is doubling down on its efforts in the Pittsburgh and San Francisco engineering hubs.

Uber says it remains focused on its safety review, which is looking at everything from the safety of the system to the training processes for vehicle operators.

As for those Uber employees who may be affected by those changes? The company says it will provide outplacement services to support those impacted by this change as they find a career or role outside of Uber. These services include resume and interview prep, professional training and one-on-one coaching to put workers on the right track to a successful job search.

After the March crash, Gov. Doug Ducey called the incident a failure on Uber's part to meet Arizona's expectations of making public safety a top priority.

Uber says it will continue to keep an open dialogue with Governor Ducey’s office to address any concerns.

