Uber 'winding down' self-driving car program in Arizona
Uber says it is "winding down" its self-driving car operations in Arizona. This comes after one of the company's self-driving vehicles was involved in a fatal collision with a pedestrian in March.More >
Additional family members of woman killed by self-driving Uber have hired a lawyer
Uber's legal troubles might be an even longer road. More relatives of the woman killed by one of the company's self-driving SUVs have found legal representation.More >
Arizona governor still backs self-driving cars
He reiterated his support for the self-driving vehicles as a way to make roads and highways safer.More >
Emails show few questions about public safety from AZ governor to Uber
Emails obtained by CBS 5 Investigates show lots of coordination between Uber and Governor Doug Ducey’s office but what is missing is almost any reference to the question of whether Uber’s driverless cars were safe.More >
Emails show Arizona governor's tight connection with Uber
The email exchanges fill in the gaps between what Ducey was saying publicly since taking office in early 2015 and what was happening behind the scenes as his administration helped Uber set up shop in the stateMore >
Lawmakers question lack of regulation over self-driving cars
A state committee in charge of overseeing self-driving cars, the Self Driving Oversight Committee, has only met once in 2016, records show.More >
