Squash recipes using $30 of ingredients from Uptown Farmer's Market in Phoenix

Every week in May, we'll give a Valley chef $30 and see what they're able to create using only items from a farmers market (meats, vegetables, sauces, pasta, etc) plus a few kitchen staples.

This week, Chef Duarte of Finestre Modern Gastronomy in Phoenix will cook up two recipes using ingredients from Uptown Farmer's Market and common kitchen ingredients.

Chef Duarte is a retired firefighter/paramedic who dreamed of becoming a chef. He received his culinary education in Italy and has achieved certification from the Italian Culinary Federation.

Chef Duarte's experience includes instructing Le Cordon Bleu culinary students and Italian tourists in the art of Italian cooking in Italy, as well as working in several well-known restaurants.

He has worked in Michelin star-rated restaurants Il Buco in Sorrento, Italy, with Chef Giuseppe Aversa, Locanda Locatelli in London, England with Chef Georgio Locatelli, and Hedone, also in London, with Chef Mikael Jonsson. He also spent time at Ecole le Nortre in Paris, France studying the art of pastries.

Farmer's Market Ingredients:

Squash (1)

Squash Blossoms

Eggplant (1)

Shallot (1)

Garlic (1)

Italian Parsley

Baby Bella Mushroom Cheese

Broccoli Microgreens

Ground Beef (JoJoba Beef Company)

Kitchen Ingredients:

Flour

San Pellegrino

Salt

Pepper

Olive oil

Chorizo Stuffed Squash Blossoms:

Cook chorizo for five minutes in a pan. Dice cheese and mix in with chorizo.

Cut eggplant into thin strips with skin on and then dice. Sauté with salt, pepper and olive oil.

Mix chorizo & cheese mixture with eggplant. Take middle part out of squash blossom. Stuff mixture (about 1.5 tablespoons) into each squash blossom.

Mix 1 cup of flour with two cups of San Pellegrino for the batter of the squash blossoms. Coat squash blossom with batter. Fry for about 1.5 minutes. Top with Broccoli Microgreens.

Spaghetti Squash Dish

Mix parsley, garlic and shallots together with olive oil. Don’t mix too fine, you want to see some of the parsley leaves.

Use mandolin to thinly slice zucchini and squash.

Sauté zucchini and squash slices with olive oil for a minute and then add salt and pepper, cook for two minutes.

Chop up remaining cheese, add San Pellegrino to make a cheese sauce.

Top squash and zucchini noddles with parsley mixture and cheese sauce.

Uptown Farmer's Market is located at 5757 N. Central Avenue and is open on Wednesday and Saturday mornings.

Finestre Modern Gastronomy is located at 3603 E. Indian School Road.

