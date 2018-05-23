Serious crash closes US 60 in Mesa

A serious crash closed eastbound U.S. 60 in Mesa Wednesday morning.

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 60 are closed between Gilbert Road and Val Vista Drive, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

There is no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes. ADOT says alternate routes include Loop 202 Red Mountain and Loop 202 Santan.

The westbound lanes of the U.S. 60 remain open.

No information has been released on injuries or what led up to the crash.

CLOSED: US 60 eastbound from Gilbert to Val Vista because of a crash. Alternate routes include L-202 Red Mountain and L-202 Santan. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/3NbOeqzPbM — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 23, 2018

