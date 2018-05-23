As Seen on GMAZ: Wednesday, May 23

Jaime's Local Love: Dapper & Stout Coffee Company

Food here is ready-made. The menu is limited to sandwiches and pastries. The "breakfast bagel," which features scrambled eggs, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, and a delicious pesto mayo, is excellent. The "spicy Italian"...no words. And a banana-Nutella panini is exactly what you dream it will be: a gooey, delicious mess of hot hazelnut spread on toast. Add to that an espresso menu that features, custom roasted blend beans, cereal branded and espresso frappes, creams, protein shakes, macchiatos, smoothies and more…this will be your new go-to coffee shop. Dapper & Stout is unapologetically grab-and-go. But if trendy, tasty coffee and a quick bite are what you're after, look no further than Dapper & Stout Coffee Company.

For more information: https://www.dapperandstout.com/

Uptown Farmers Market

Every week in May, we'll give a Valley chef $30 and see what they're able to create using only items from a farmer’s market (meats, vegetables, sauces, pasta, etc.) plus a few kitchen staples. It will be a fun way for viewers to see how a Valley chef is able to whip up a delicious meal using only ingredients from a farmer's market, promoting farm to table cooking and creative thinking!

Activated Charcoal

What is activated charcoal?

Charcoal is made from coal, wood and other substances and becomes activated when exposed to high temperatures in combination with a gas or other agent to expand its surface area. While many claims it works like a miracle supplement to treat conditions from reducing hangovers to lowering cholesterol, it's important to note that it needs to be used in moderation.

Benefits:

Eliminates Poisonous Substances

Activated charcoal is often used by doctors to reduce poisonous substances from prescription drug overdoses, alcohol poisoning or medications like Tylenol, aspirin and other over-the-counter drugs. It works to absorb harmful chemicals and toxins and removes them from your bloodstream in an effort to protect your body.

Helps Reduce Bloating

People who often have issues with bloating, diarrhea or other gastrointestinal issues use activated charcoal because it can bind with gas-causing byproducts in foods to reduce symptoms.

Prevent Premature Aging

Anti-aging properties have been found in activated charcoal and it can help by supporting adrenal gland health and may prevent damage to kidneys and liver, although, more medical research is needed to confirm this.

Boosts the Digestive System

If you want to eliminate toxins from chemicals in your drinks, pesticides in food, and air pollutants, activated charcoal can help. After ingesting, it can help to increase mental health, relieve joint pain and increase your energy.

Activated Charcoal for Beauty

In addition to ingesting activated charcoal, many people use it as a way to whiten teeth because it can absorb stains that cause plaque. It is also making headlines for being used as a face mask. You put the mask on your face to help clear your complexion and treat acne. The activated charcoal will bind to skin impurities and work to remove them from your face.

Potential Dangers:

Unpleasant Side Effects

If you ingest a large amount of activated charcoal or it is ingested too often, the most common side effect is nausea and vomiting. It can also reduce absorption of some medications, so it's important to talk to your doctor before taking it.

Some Benefits Not Supported by Science

There is still medical research that needs to be done to determine the full effect of using activated charcoal. Many common benefits associated with ingesting the substance (lowering cholesterol, a hangover cure and improving kidney function) are yet to be supported by science.

Stains Fabrics

Before using activated charcoal, be sure to protect any clothing, counters and floors. Activated charcoal can easily stain exposed surfaces.

For more information: http://werejuvenate.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Rejuvena.Health.and.Aesthetics/

The Wildlife World Zoo-Blood Python

Blood Python Facts:

Found in marshes and tropical swamps in South East Asia Females are larger than males and can get over 6ft long and can weigh over 15lbs.

These snakes typically look over weight due to their wide structure.

Gets the name Blood Python because of their red colorations.

Can live over 20 years.

One of the few species of reptiles that actually incubate their eggs.

They are a non-venomous constrictor.

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.

