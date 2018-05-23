Jaime's Local Love: Dapper & Stout offers quick designer coffee in Glendale

Dapper & Stout Coffee Company is unapologetically grab-and-go. It sits on Glendale Avenue near 67th Avenue.

This coffee joint is truly for the "one on the run". There is no inside seating-- only some quaint tables and chairs on the patio. The store's window opens up to offer a myriad of coffee choices and breakfast items.

The coffee stand opens at 6 a.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. on weekends and closes daily at 3 p.m.

Owner Aaron Lopo worked in helping upper level management positions in the Arizona and Los Angeles restaurant scene.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Jaime's Local Love]

His father is a longtime chef and his brother was featured on Jaime's Local Love for his partnership in Meridiem Kitchen & Lounge in Chandler. They are truly an Arizona foodie family and in 2017, Aaron decided it was time to open a place of his own.

He is now in the process of expanding Dapper & Stout and is consulting for something special and new in Gilbert!

Food here at Dapper & Stout is ready made. The menu is limited to sandwiches and pastries.

The “breakfast bagel,” which features scrambled eggs, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, and a delicious pesto mayo, is excellent.

The "spicy Italian"...no words. And a banana-Nutella panini is exactly what you dream it will be: a gooey, delicious mess of hot hazelnut spread on toast.

Add to that an espresso menu that features, custom roasted blend beans, cereal branded and espresso frappes, creams, protein shakes, macchiatos, smoothies and more!

Dapper & Stout is the perfect place for a trendy, tasty coffee and a quick bite to eat. Stop by, grab a drink and a snack and tell Aaron I sent ya!



Dapper & Stout Coffee Company

6409 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301

Phone: (623) 934-1226

Facebook: @DapperandStout

Instagram: @DapperandStoutCoffeeCo

Twitter: @DapperandStout

Email: contact@dapperandstout.com

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.