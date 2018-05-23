Longhorn Steakhouse offers grill hotline to help cooks avoid 'misteaks'

If you're planning a barbecue this Memorial Day and are worried about making a "misteak," there's a hotline to help you grill like a professional.

Longhorn Steakhouse is offering its 'Grill Us' hotline for anyone preparing to barbecue for their families for the summer holiday.

Calling the hotline will direct cooks to Longhorn Steakhouse's certified Grill Masters who can answer questions on how to care for a grill, cook a perfect steak or navigate through any tricky grilling scenario.

To talk to the Grill Masters, call 1-855-LH-GRILL on May 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The hotline will also be available on the Fourth of July and Labor Day.

Every Longhorn Steakhouse restaurant has a team of expert Grill Masters specially trained in the art of grilling. Grill Masters have logged almost 5,000 hours answer callers' questions, ranging from grilling basics to hard-core techniques.

For more information on grilling or restaurant locations, go to LongHornSteakhouse.com.

