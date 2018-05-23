Glendale police arrest juvenile suspect in murder of teen boy

Glendale police say they have made an arrest in the homicide of a teen boy from earlier in May.

According to Ofc. Tiffany Smith, Glendale PD arrested a suspect last weekend in connection to the May 6 murder of 17-year-old Nakelyn Hills.

Hills was shot multiple times while standing in a trailer park near 57th and Missouri Avenues the evening of Sunday, May 6. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect is a 16-year-old boy and it was determined by detectives that the weapon used in the shooting was the same weapon used in other crimes.

The suspect's name and photo will not be released because he is a juvenile. He was booked on one count of first-degree murder and has the possibility of being charged as an adult.

