Police: Suspect arrested after stabbing brother, roomate at Phoenix apartment complex

Two people were stabbed at an apartment complex near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he stabbed his brother and roommate at a Phoenix apartment complex.

The suspect was with a group of people, including his own brother and roommate, in an apartment complex near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road when an argument ensued, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The suspect, a 20-year-old man, stabbed both men and fled. He was later located not far from the scene.

The roommate, a 19-year-old man, suffered a stab wound to the shoulder and ran south, near Bethany Home Road and Black Canyon Access, before contacting police.

The suspect's brother suffered more extensive stab wounds, said police.

They were both transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

