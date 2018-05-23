Arizona court to rule on medical marijuana on campuses

Arizona’s 2010 voter-approved medical marijuana law allowed cardholders to possess small amounts of marijuana but it prohibited possession in prisons, schools and on school buses. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Arizona Supreme Court is scheduled to rule Wednesday on the legality of medical marijuana on higher education campuses.

The decision scheduled for release Wednesday follows one in which a lower court ruled that colleges and universities can prohibit medical marijuana on campuses but the state Legislature can’t make it a crime.

Arizona’s 2010 voter-approved medical marijuana law allowed cardholders to possess small amounts of marijuana but it prohibited possession in prisons, schools and on school buses.

The Court of Appeals overturned the Legislature’s 2012 addition of college and university campuses to the off-limits list.

The Court of Appeals said the 2012 law violated state constitutional protections for voter-approved laws.

However, the ruling also said colleges and universities can use their own rules to forbid possession of medical marijuana.

