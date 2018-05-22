Queen Creek teen named Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year

Queen Creek teen named Boys & Girls Club Youth of the YearPosted: Updated:
Ashlee DeMartino is excited to finally be back in her hometown of Phoenix.
Click to learn more about Ashlee.
Ashlee DeMartino
Weekend Weather Anchor
An award-winning journalist, Ashlee has worn many hats in her career, one-woman-band, executive producer, anchor, reporter and morning traffic reporter. However, her main focus and passion is weather.
As a Weather Anchor Ashlee has seen the power and destruction of mother-nature up close and personal, reporting on ravaging wildfires, devastating floods, 100 car pile ups in the fog and the rare snow and ice storm on the Las Vegas Strip.
Ashlee graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and is currently enrolled at Mississippi State University in the Geosciences program finishing her degree in Meteorology.
Fun Facts About Ashlee
- Former Arizona Cardinals Cheerleader
- Worked for Mattel as Barbie
- Dancing with the Las Vegas Stars Champion
- World Traveler
- Wine and Chocolate connoisseur…never met a carb she didn’t like
- Cat named Tino
