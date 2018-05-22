Queen Creek teen named Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year

He has words of encouragement for the students at the Boys & Girls Club that he teaches. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Tyler Ruoff is ready to be done with high school.

"My GPA is 4.55, um, 4.5," said Ruoff.

He achieved that goal by working hard.

"I’ve had straight A's all through school, even elementary school," said Ruoff.

Graduating in the top 5 percent of his class, he credits his parents for motivating him.

"They showed me the importance of hard work and going through school and doing the best I possibly can," said Ruoff.

When it came to finding a job, he wanted to be able to inspire others to be there best.

"The Boys & Girls Club popped up and I went in to see what it all about and just fell in love with the place and wanted to keep coming back," said Ruoff.

Six years later, he runs an after-school education program for elementary kids. Recently, he won the honor of the Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year.

"That got me a $20,000 scholarship. I was really happy and excited," said Ruoff.



"I had a lot of support from everyone around me especially my family and friends, just people that pushed me to be better and do as much as a can," said Ruoff.

It got a little stressful at times.

"I just take a step back and breathe and just lay out my priorities and find out what's going to lead me to the future I want," said Ruoff.

That future is taking him to ASU's Barrett Honors College and W.P. Carey's School of Business where he wants to major in entrepreneurship.

"I want to own my own business one day that will be centered around what I’m passionate about. I want it to be like a breakfast/cafe restaurant that turns into a music/art gallery at nighttime," said Ruoff.



"For them to just keep pushing through and do the best they possibly can and they have the potential, they just need to go out and do it,” said Ruoff.

The Queen Creek High School graduation is Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Arena.

