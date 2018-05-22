3 hotshot crews deployed in AZ from other states to help with wildfires

They've already been here for a week to help out, given our particularly dry conditions. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

There are three hotshot crews deployed here; one in southern Arizona, one in the central part of the state and one up north. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Out-of-town hotshot crews are already staged in Arizona, ready to jump on the fire line. There are three hotshot crews deployed here; one in southern Arizona, one in the central part of the state and one up north.

[Related: Forest officials implement rare area closures to prevent wildfires]

"It can be a little warmer than where we're from, but everyone is very friendly. We get a lot of waves up and down the highway and we appreciate that," said Philip Capurro.

He and the rest of the Winema Hotshots are from Klamath Falls, Oregon. They've already been here for a week to help out, given our particularly dry conditions. They jumped into action over the weekend on the Potato Fire.

[Related: Wildfire closed State Route 87 near Payson]

"You could tell it was drier than usual and burning more active than usual," Capurro said.

This trip, they get to stay at a hotel. But that doesn't make being away from home any easier.

[RELATED: Forest officials implement rare area closures to prevent wildfires]

"Most of the birthdays and weddings and barbecues that happen for most folks in the summer, we miss all of those," Capurro said.

And they're doing dangerous work.

"Most of our injuries are environmental, heat stroke, dehydration, stuff like that," said hotshot member and EMT Sara Welge. "Occasionally, trauma from slipping, falling stuff like that."

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona wildfires]

"We have crews here from California, Oregon, Montana, Colorado," said Tiffany Davila with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

She said this is their off-season. And when it's Arizona's, we'll send help, too.

"We sent a few hundred firefighters last year and equipment as well to the Thomas Fire and fires in Napa and the Sonoma regions," Davila said.

[RELATED: Red Cross says now is the time to prepare for wildfire season and evacuations]

Capurro expects they'll fight even more fires while they're here.

"We're happy to be here, happy to help out the local folks," Capurro said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.