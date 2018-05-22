MCSO: 2 men arrested, thousands of opioid pills seized

A couple of suspected drug dealers were arrested and thousands of opioid pills were confiscated following a five-month investigation, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

Octavio Gutierrez-Hernandez, 33, and Jorge Bazan, 23, were booked into jail on Monday.

Law enforcement identified a group selling large amounts of narcotic drugs in the Valley, according to MCSO. Detectives conducted searches and seized about 8,000 fentanyl pills from various locations, including a storage unit in the Maryvale area.

There was also $10,000 in cash that was seized and a 9 mm handgun, deputies said.

Gutierrez-Hernandez and Bazan face charges of possession of narcotic drugs for sale and conspiracy.

The investigation began in early 2018 in cooperation with the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Phoenix Police Department.

