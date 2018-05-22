Hit-and-run driver in west Phoenix puts teen girl in hospital

Police are searching for the car that hit a teen girl, badly injuring her as she was crossing a Phoenix street; the driver just left her there.

It happened the evening of Thursday, May 17, 2018 as the 15-year-old was crossing Indian School Road in the area of 37th Avenue.

According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune of the Phoenix Police Department, witnesses said a white 2004 Mazda 6 hit the girl, but the driver did not stop.

Fortune said the girl suffered “critical injuries.” The teen has not been identified, which means her condition and prognosis were not immediately available.

“The damage to the vehicle appears to be on the hood and windshield,” Fortune said in an email that accompanied video she sent to media outlets.

If you recognize the car or know anything about what happened that evening, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

