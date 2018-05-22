Snake goes for a swim in Fountain Hills pool

Snakes like swimming, too.

It caught Chris Wokojance by surprise but she saw it for herself Monday morning as she was walking by the pool at her mother's condo complex in Fountain Hills.

"You could see he was sucking in the water with his tongue," Wokojance said.

Luckily, nobody was in the pool.

Wokojance wasn't scared and decided to pull out her cell phone to record the snake's every move.

"I just love how they're fascinating," she explained.

She snapped a picture of it getting a drink of water and slithering onto the pool steps. She also caught it swimming through the skimmer, through the cover, and up on deck.

Arizona's Family showed the video to Joe Hymes, the volunteer manager for the Phoenix Herpetological Society. Based on the reptile's colored markings, Hymes believes it's a desert king snake.

He said it's not uncommon to see snakes swim.

"They'll feel the water, realize they can get a drink, rehydrate and usually get on their way," Hymes said.

"These are actually a great snake to find in your backyard because they're non-venomous; they don't really hurt us," he added. "A bite from them is about the same as a papercut and they'll actually eat rattlesnakes."

