Campo Verde sports training teacher earns Silver Apple Award

In a high school weight room, you might typically think a bunch of football players would be slamming weights and grunting during heavy lifts. Surprisingly our introduction to Campo Verde’s weight room was nothing of the sort.

We were there to surprise Ms. Kelsey Bryantt with the 3TV Silver Apple Award for excellence in education.

As we walked in, we noticed a room full of girls, mostly student-athletes, and the woman in their midst.

“I got to get them pumped up and ready for their lifts,” Bryantt said. She's a sports training teacher. at Campo Verde.

As those young ladies sat attentively, there was one, in particular, waiting for Bryantt to deliver more than a pep talk; she was waiting for words of wisdom.

“I know I’m going to take these talks and advice with me when I graduate,” says Marlena Arroyo-Plata, who nominated Bryantt for the award.

“My teacher is special because she gets to know all of her students," the high school senior explained. "She seems to know when the most minuscule thing is wrong. She talked to me for hours when I felt alone, fed me hope when I felt empty and left an impression like nobody else has.”

This is why 3TV is awarding Bryantt the Silver Apple Award in conjunction with the Dairy Council of Arizona.

“I want my girls to be successful, not just in here but in life," she said. "I want to build them up. I want to teach them to be strong and build those lasting relationships I found through fitness and health."

