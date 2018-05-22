Suspected wrong-way driver arrested; found passed out behind wheel

Gilbert police say a man has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after he was found passed out in a car pointed in the wrong direction on a freeway ramp.

At around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, a witness reported seeing a reckless driver headed the wrong way on Loop 202 near Val Vista.

Police were notified and officers located the vehicle. The car, which was stationary at the time, was facing westbound on the eastbound on-ramp at Val Vista and the 202 freeway.

Police say the two occupants of the car were passed out inside the vehicle.

Officers woke the driver and assessed him for impairment.

Based on the investigation, Aaron Rivers, 23, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

In addition, police say drugs and drug paraphernalia were located inside the car.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.