Mesa woman and relative looking for vacation refund after serious accidentPosted: Updated:
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
Mesa woman and relative looking for vacation refund after serious accident
Mesa woman and relative looking for vacation refund after serious accident
The woman says she has travel insurance and believes she should get a full refund.More >
The woman says she has travel insurance and believes she should get a full refund.More >
Phoenix-area woman scammed out of $2,100 in 'Pet Scam'
Phoenix-area woman scammed out of $2,100 in 'Pet Scam'
Adults are now 'banking' on allowance
Adults are now 'banking' on allowance
Money is no game to Brandon and Amiyrah Martin. Two of their three children get allowance, but they’re not the only ones pocketing it. The couple also sets money aside for the adults in the house. They call it their ‘fun money.’More >
Money is no game to Brandon and Amiyrah Martin. Two of their three children get allowance, but they’re not the only ones pocketing it. The couple also sets money aside for the adults in the house. They call it their ‘fun money.’More >
Are 'vacation loans' really worth it?
Are 'vacation loans' really worth it?
Trip loans can be dicey, so be careful.More >
Trip loans can be dicey, so be careful.More >
Phoenix-area woman fights 'puzzling' billing issue
Phoenix-area woman fights 'puzzling' billing issue
Even with her service canceled, she says CenturyLink continues to bill her for hundreds of dollars and she can't understand why.More >
Even with her service canceled, she says CenturyLink continues to bill her for hundreds of dollars and she can't understand why.More >
ADOT says new voluntary travel IDs will save you headaches
ADOT says new voluntary travel IDs will save you headaches
Traveling could be a huge pain if you don't have the voluntary travel ID by October 1, of 2020.More >
Traveling could be a huge pain if you don't have the voluntary travel ID by October 1, of 2020.More >
Tipping has really changed over the years
Tipping has really changed over the years
By now, you’re probably used to tipping by tablet. You know, when it comes time to pay a bill and you swipe your card into a tablet to settle up and then a range of suggested tips is presented. The practice is common everywhere from restaurants to hair salons, taxi cabs to coffee shops. And now, that’s not all.More >
By now, you’re probably used to tipping by tablet. You know, when it comes time to pay a bill and you swipe your card into a tablet to settle up and then a range of suggested tips is presented. The practice is common everywhere from restaurants to hair salons, taxi cabs to coffee shops. And now, that’s not all.More >
Can you be hacked? Absolutely!
Can you be hacked? Absolutely!
Data breaches seem to be happening more frequently than ever. But just because you don't think you're personally affected, you may want to think again.More >
Data breaches seem to be happening more frequently than ever. But just because you don't think you're personally affected, you may want to think again.More >
Phoenix couple wants refund for cancelled vacation
Phoenix couple wants refund for cancelled vacation
A Phoenix couple says it was a simple telemarketing call they wish they would have never answered, now they just want their money back for something they say they just can't use.More >
A Phoenix couple says it was a simple telemarketing call they wish they would have never answered, now they just want their money back for something they say they just can't use.More >
3 On Your Side
3OYS updates: Angst over 6-year-old dismissed ticket and latest on 2 fake contractors
3OYS updates: Angst over 6-year-old dismissed ticket and latest on 2 fake contractors
We have new information about three 3 On Your Side stories, including updates on two fake contractors.More >
We have new information about three 3 On Your Side stories, including updates on two fake contractors.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
FD: Search for missing construction worker shifts from rescue to recovery operation
FD: Search for missing construction worker shifts from rescue to recovery operation
The search and rescue efforts for a missing construction worker near Sky Harbor are shifting to a recovery operation, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.More >
The search and rescue efforts for a missing construction worker near Sky Harbor are shifting to a recovery operation, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.More >
Court hearing for Goodyear teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old boy
Court hearing for Goodyear teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old boy
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student appeared in court Friday for a pretrial proceeding. Trial for 27-year-old Brittany Zamora is set for Aug. 2 and is expected to last about a month.More >
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student appeared in court Friday for a pretrial proceeding. Trial for 27-year-old Brittany Zamora is set for Aug. 2 and is expected to last about a month.More >
300-year-old shipwreck contains $17 billion worth of treasure
300-year-old shipwreck contains $17 billion worth of treasure
New details about the discovery of the San Jose were released on Monday with permission from the agencies involved in the search, including the Colombian government.More >
New details about the discovery of the San Jose were released on Monday with permission from the agencies involved in the search, including the Colombian government.More >
Another dolphin dies at Dolphinaris in Scottsdale
Another dolphin dies at Dolphinaris in Scottsdale
Another dolphin has died at Dolphinaris in Scottsdale. Ten-year-old Alia died this morning.More >
Another dolphin has died at Dolphinaris in Scottsdale. Ten-year-old Alia died this morning.More >
Phoenix kids help save mom burned in grilling accident
Phoenix kids help save mom burned in grilling accident
Moms like to brag about their kids, but one Phoenix parent is extra proud of hers.More >
Moms like to brag about their kids, but one Phoenix parent is extra proud of hers.More >
Judge orders 30-year-old man to move out of his parents' house
Judge orders 30-year-old man to move out of his parents' house
A 30-year-old man didn't get the message that it was time to move out of his parents' home until a judge ordered him to leave.More >
A 30-year-old man didn't get the message that it was time to move out of his parents' home until a judge ordered him to leave.More >
Texas school shooting: Accused shooter's dad believes bullying behind rampage, paper says
Texas school shooting: Accused shooter's dad believes bullying behind rampage, paper saysThe father of the teenager accused of killing 10 people at Santa Fe High School in Texas says his son was a "good boy," and he believes bullying drove him to perpetrate last week's deadly rampage.More >The father of the teenager accused of killing 10 people at Santa Fe High School in Texas says his son was a "good boy," and he believes bullying drove him to perpetrate last week's deadly rampage.More >
Mom upset after grocery store censors son's graduation cake
Mom upset after grocery store censors son's graduation cake
A South Carolina mom said an innocent phrase in Latin was turned into an embarrassing graduation cake.More >
A South Carolina mom said an innocent phrase in Latin was turned into an embarrassing graduation cake.More >
Phoenix-area woman scammed out of $2,100 in 'Pet Scam'
Phoenix-area woman scammed out of $2,100 in 'Pet Scam'
Florida man arrested after climbing on playground, telling kids where babies come from
Florida man arrested after climbing on playground, telling kids where babies come from
A Florida man climbed on top of playground equipment and yelled a vulgar explanation of where babies come from as children played nearby, officials said.More >
A Florida man climbed on top of playground equipment and yelled a vulgar explanation of where babies come from as children played nearby, officials said.More >
Tests find potential toxins in popular protein powders
Tests find potential toxins in popular protein powders
If you’re whipping up your morning smoothie and adding a spoon of your favorite protein powder, here’s something to think about.More >
If you’re whipping up your morning smoothie and adding a spoon of your favorite protein powder, here’s something to think about.More >
LiAna Enriquez is a native of Arizona. She attended Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe, Arizona.
Click to learn more about LiAna.
She then went on to Arizona State University. She graduated summa cum laude from the University’s prestigious, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism with a degree in Journalism/Mass Communications with an emphasis in broadcasting.
LiAna started her news career with KTVK-TV as an intern. She loved it so much she never left! She has been with the station for fourteen years. Currently, she is the consumer investigative producer for Arizona’s top rated consumer segment, 3 On Your Side and is also a general assignment reporter. LiAna also reported for the station’s top rated high school sports show, ‘The Varsity Zone’ for five years.
In her free time LiAna enjoys cooking, watching movies, quading, and traveling. But her absolute favorite thing to do, is to hang out with her husband and beautiful daughters. She is a softball mom. She loves the beach and waterfalls! Her favorite team is the Arizona Cardinals and of course, the Sun Devils.
Life motto: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)
If you have a story idea for LiAna, Send her an email .
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Judge orders 30-year-old man to move out of his parents' house
Judge orders 30-year-old man to move out of his parents' house
A 30-year-old man didn't get the message that it was time to move out of his parents' home until a judge ordered him to leave.More >
A 30-year-old man didn't get the message that it was time to move out of his parents' home until a judge ordered him to leave.More >
Queen Creek teen named Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year
Queen Creek teen named Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year
Graduating in the top 5 percent of his class, he credits his parents for motivating him.More >
Graduating in the top 5 percent of his class, he credits his parents for motivating him.More >
Win and they're in: GCU opens WAC Tournament as #1 seed
Win and they're in: GCU opens WAC Tournament as #1 seed
GCU had to go through a four-year probationary period with the NCAA to move up to Division I. A WAC Tournament title would mark the completion of a bold vision.More >
GCU had to go through a four-year probationary period with the NCAA to move up to Division I. A WAC Tournament title would mark the completion of a bold vision.More >
3 hotshot crews deployed in AZ from other states to help with wildfires
3 hotshot crews deployed in AZ from other states to help with wildfires
Out-of-town hotshot crews are already staged in Arizona, ready to jump on the fire line. There are three hotshot crews deployed here; one in southern Arizona, one in the central part of the state and one up north.More >
Out-of-town hotshot crews are already staged in Arizona, ready to jump on the fire line. There are three hotshot crews deployed here; one in southern Arizona, one in the central part of the state and one up north.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Phoenix Fire Dept. video of recovery effort at airport
VIDEO: Phoenix Fire Dept. video of recovery effort at airport
We're seeing our first photos and video from the airport, where a huge drill rig toppled over Monday, trapping a worker.More >
We're seeing our first photos and video from the airport, where a huge drill rig toppled over Monday, trapping a worker.More >
Surprise police face lawsuit over deadly shooting
Surprise police face lawsuit over deadly shooting
Family of Derek Adame is suing Surprise PD over his death after an officer involved shooting last November.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student appears in court
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student appears in court
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a student appeared in court for a pretrial proceeding Friday. Brittany Zamora, 27, has been in jail since she was taken into custody nearly two months ago. Full story at https://goo.gl/96XLbT.More >
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a student appeared in court for a pretrial proceeding Friday. Brittany Zamora, 27, has been in jail since she was taken into custody nearly two months ago. Full story at https://goo.gl/96XLbT.More >
VIDEO: Search for missing construction worker turns into a recovery mission
VIDEO: Search for missing construction worker turns into a recovery mission
The construction worker who is trapped due to a drill rig tipping over is still missing but crews said it is now a recovery operation, not a rescue.More >
VIDEO: Grilling accident burns Phoenix mother
VIDEO: Grilling accident burns Phoenix mother
A grilling accident burned a Phoenix mother and her two kids were there to help her.More >
VIDEO: GCU baseball team enters WAC tournament as top seed
VIDEO: GCU baseball team enters WAC tournament as top seed
The Grand Canyon University baseball team just need to win three games in order to get into the NCAA Regionals.More >