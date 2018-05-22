Mesa woman and relative looking for vacation refund after serious accident

But for months now, she says she's gotten the run around as to if or when she and her cousin will get their money back. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Bliss says she contacted Best Peru Tours and CheapOair to see what could be done to get their $3,200 back. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Anna Bliss said she bought travel insurance and when she canceled her trip, she was expecting a full refund but hasn't gotten it. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Anna Bliss is 74 and stays youthful, she says, by playing the organ.

“When I came to Arizona, the first house that we moved to had an organ in it, so I thought, that must mean I'm supposed to learn,” she said.

Besides music, Bliss also enjoys traveling. One of her most memorable trips was to Germany to find lost loved ones.

“My sister and her husband and my uncle and myself went to Germany and we took DNA kits with us," she said.

Last year, Bliss wanted to keep up her adventures. So, she and her cousin Dorothy, who grew up as kids together, planned to take a trip with each other to Peru.

“We were gonna go to like three different places in Peru but the big place was the Machu Picchu,” she said.

The women booked their trip through a company called Best Peru Tours and paid a total of $2,178.

As for airline tickets, they booked those using an online travel company called CheapOair and paid $1,069.

With a total of just more than $3,200 invested in this trip, including travel insurance in case something happened, Bliss and her cousin couldn't wait.

However, before their departure date ever arrived, Bliss says her cousin was in a terrible car accident that almost killed her.

[SPECIAL SECTION: 3 On Your Side]

“They had told us that Dorothy might be paralyzed,” Bliss said.

Obviously, the trip couldn't happen. So, Bliss says she contacted Best Peru Tours and CheapOair to see what could be done to get their $3,200 back. Remember, they had travel insurance.

“Then they wanted a letter from Dorothy's doctor, stating Dorothy's condition which said there's no way she could take the trip and a copy of her passport,” Bliss said.

Bliss says they provided all the documentation to CheapOair and Best Peru Tours.

But for months now, she says she's gotten the run around as to if or when she and her cousin will get their money back.

3 On Your Side got involved and we're now we're dealing with all companies involved.

We'll continue to negotiate with them to see how much, if any, money will be refunded. As for now, Bliss she says the only clear resolution is a full refund.

“It aggravates me because I feel we should get it,” she said.

Once we know the final outcome, we’ll do a follow-up report.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.