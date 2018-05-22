FD: Search for missing construction worker shifts from rescue to recovery operation

The search and rescue efforts for a missing construction worker near Sky Harbor are shifting to a recovery operation, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Officials with Phoenix fire say this phase of the emergency operation could take days to complete.

On Monday morning, a drilling rig toppled onto its side near Sky Harbor Airport Monday morning. A worker was reported missing.

"It is believed that he was the operator of the device," Capt. Jake Van Hook of the Phoenix Fire Department told Arizona's Family Monday.

On Tuesday afternoon, crews were able to remove the drill rig from the collapsed hole.

The removal process involved the use of two large cranes.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Larry Subervi said this about the efforts underway:

The phase of the recovery is expected to last a few more hours as the drill rig has to be moved and stabilized in a safe location. From here construction crews and firefighters will continue to work along side to ensure that the area surrounding the hole is safe. Once that is complete efforts to remove large amounts of dirt during the recovery will ensue.

Sky Harbor Airport released the following statement Tuesday:

“We are saddened by the incidents of yesterday at the construction site. Our 100% focus at this time is on the missing worker, the worker’s family and co-workers, and those performing the recovery operation.” Deborah Ostreicher, Assistant Aviation Director

