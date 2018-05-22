Dozens of cats removed from hoarding situation in Wittmann

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a cat hoarding situation in Wittmann, Arizona.

Wittmann is northwest of Surprise.

Deputies with the MCSO Animal Crimes unit served a search warrant at the home Tuesday morning.

About 25-30 cats have been removed from the home so far.

This investigation started about a week ago after a concerned citizen called MCSO.

