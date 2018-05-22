University of Phoenix honors military with 10,000 flag display

The University of Phoenix is once again honoring fallen soldiers and those that served our country this Memorial Day weekend.

About 50 volunteers from the University of Phoenix planted 10,000 flags on the lawn of the University’s Riverpoint campus as a symbol of appreciation for our fallen soldiers Tuesday morning.

[TIMELAPSE VIDEO: Memorial Day flag display planted at University of Phoenix]

According to the University of Phoenix, this year’s theme is "Fallen, Not Forgotten." The message was voted by the public.

The University of Phoenix is located at 4045 S. Riverpoint Parkway, just off Interstate 10 and University Drive.

According to school officials, the flags will be removed by volunteers on Friday before the Memorial Day weekend.

A representative of Arizona Heroes to Hometowns will pick up the flags and donate them to local veteran cemeteries.

