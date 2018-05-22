Sneak peek at monsoon forecast

Arizona could see more rain than usual during the monsoon. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

We're less than a month away from the official start of the monsoon, and starting to get a better idea of just what may be in store this season.

Monsoon season is from June 15-Sept. 30 in Arizona, although our first storms in the Valley usually start popping up in early July. On average, the Valley gets just shy of 3 inches of rain during the season. But could this year be different?

Over the last few months, the long-term weather models have been trending toward a wetter-than-normal monsoon season this year. Check out this latest forecast from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center for the months of July, August and September:

When it comes to the temperature outlook, the heat still looks to be pretty significant with a long-range forecast that calls for a better-than-average chance of hotter than normal temperatures this summer.

After a very dry winter followed by an extremely dry spring, let's hope this forecast holds and we get some decent rain this year.

