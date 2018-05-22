Sneak peek at monsoon forecast

Posted: Updated:
By April Warnecke, Good Morning Arizona Meteorologist
Connect
Arizona could see more rain than usual during the monsoon. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Arizona could see more rain than usual during the monsoon. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(3TV/CBS 5) -

We're less than a month away from the official start of the monsoon, and starting to get a better idea of just what may be in store this season.

Monsoon season is from June 15-Sept. 30 in Arizona, although our first storms in the Valley usually start popping up in early July. On average, the Valley gets just shy of 3 inches of rain during the season. But could this year be different?

[SPECIAL SECTION: Weather blog]

Over the last few months, the long-term weather models have been trending toward a wetter-than-normal monsoon season this year. Check out this latest forecast from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center for the months of July, August and September:

[MOBILE/APP USERS: CLICK HERE TO SEE NOAA'S GRAPHIC]

When it comes to the temperature outlook, the heat still looks to be pretty significant with a long-range forecast that calls for a better-than-average chance of hotter than normal temperatures this summer. 

[MOBILE/APP USERS: CLICK HERE TO SEE NOAA'S GRAPHIC]

After a very dry winter followed by an extremely dry spring, let's hope this forecast holds and we get some decent rain this year. 

[RELATED: If you're missing the rain in Phoenix, we have some bad news]

[RELATED: Drought conditions have returned to Arizona]

[WEATHER INFO: Weather home | Hourly forecast | 7-day forecast | Interactive map | Weather alerts]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>

  • Sneak peek at monsoon forecast

    Sneak peek at monsoon forecast

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-23 02:49:08 GMT
    Arizona could see more rain than usual during the monsoon. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Arizona could see more rain than usual during the monsoon. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    After an especially dry winter and spring, could this upcoming monsoon season bring Arizona the rain we've been waiting for? Meteorologist April Warnecke takes a look at the updated forecast for the 2018 monsoon season.

    More >

    After an especially dry winter and spring, could this upcoming monsoon season bring Arizona the rain we've been waiting for? Meteorologist April Warnecke takes a look at the updated forecast for the 2018 monsoon season.

    More >

  • Radar spots Hawaiian volcano eruption

    Radar spots Hawaiian volcano eruption

    Friday, May 18 2018 6:02 AM EDT2018-05-18 10:02:18 GMT
    Early Thursday the show continued when the Kilauea volcano's summit rocketed ash and smoke thousands of feet into the air. (Source: USGS)Early Thursday the show continued when the Kilauea volcano's summit rocketed ash and smoke thousands of feet into the air. (Source: USGS)

    It's been a wild couple of weeks in Hawaii as volcanic activity has kept the world's attention captive. While this was visible to many on the ground, a very important weather tool also was able to spot it.

    More >

    It's been a wild couple of weeks in Hawaii as volcanic activity has kept the world's attention captive. While this was visible to many on the ground, a very important weather tool also was able to spot it.

    More >

  • Ignore the man with the long paintbrush pole walking through the desert

    Ignore the man with the long paintbrush pole walking through the desert

    Thursday, May 17 2018 9:59 PM EDT2018-05-18 01:59:04 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Taking photos of saguaro blooms high in the sky isn't as hard as you may think.

    More >

    Taking photos of saguaro blooms high in the sky isn't as hard as you may think.

    More >
    •   