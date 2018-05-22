PD: Pedestrian seriously injured following Phoenix crash

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning near the area of 31st Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

According to Phoenix police, the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

At this time, the roadway is temporarily closed from around 27th Avenue to about 33rd Avenue as police investigate the crash.

Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.