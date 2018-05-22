Huge fire erupts at abandoned apartment building in Phoenix

Crews with the Phoenix Fire Department were called out to an abandoned apartment complex in Phoenix for a first-alarm fire Tuesday.

It happened near the area of 32nd Street and Thomas Road.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the fire might have spread from a nearby shed.

The Lyons Roofing News Chopper was overhead as several people on a nearby rooftop tried to stop the fire from spreading to adjacent homes.

Fire crews said the access to the fire was an issue throughout the incident.

The first-alarm designation means more crews were sent to the scene so firefighters could "layer in resources and set up large volume water streams," explained Cap. Jake Van Hook.

There were no reports of trapped or injured victims, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

