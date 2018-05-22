Mesa student wins car for perfect attendance

Every year, the East Valley Institute of Technology in Mesa gives students with perfect attendance a chance to win a car.

On Monday, six students who didn't miss a day of school each chose a cup, but only one had the keys to a 2002 Lexus ES300.

17-year-old Jared McEwen-Roberts was the lucky winner.

The Saguaro High School said it was perfect timing because the car he's got now is on its last legs. He is looking forward to some of the car's features.

"It has air conditioning," he said.

"It's probably going to be a quieter, a smoother ride since it's a newer car."

The other students didn't walk away empty-handed.

They each got a $100 gift card.

The annual car giveaway is a tradition at the East Valley Institute of Technology. The donated vehicle is an incentive to encourage EVIT students to come to school every day.

Last week, six students with perfect attendance were randomly selected at assemblies to have a key to try in the ignition.

Jared says he plans to test out his new ride this weekend with a trip to Tucson.

EVIT is a public school providing over 40 career training programs for high school students and adults in Mesa.

