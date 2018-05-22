PHOTOS: Wild Salt River horse, filly rescued from canal near Mesa

PHOTOS: Wild Salt River horse, filly rescued from canal near MesaPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
FD: Search for missing construction worker shifts from rescue to recovery operation
FD: Search for missing construction worker shifts from rescue to recovery operation
The search and rescue efforts for a missing construction worker near Sky Harbor are shifting to a recovery operation, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.More >
The search and rescue efforts for a missing construction worker near Sky Harbor are shifting to a recovery operation, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.More >
1 missing after drilling rig topples near Sky Harbor
1 missing after drilling rig topples near Sky Harbor
"We do not have any information on the individual or his condition at this point," Capt. Jake Van Hook of the Phoenix Fire Department said in an email to media outlets.More >
"We do not have any information on the individual or his condition at this point," Capt. Jake Van Hook of the Phoenix Fire Department said in an email to media outlets.More >
Judge orders 30-year-old man to move out of parents' house
Judge orders 30-year-old man to move out of parents' house
A New York couple is fed up because their 30-year-old son won’t leave their home.More >
A New York couple is fed up because their 30-year-old son won’t leave their home.More >
Mom upset after grocery store censors son's graduation cake
Mom upset after grocery store censors son's graduation cake
A South Carolina mom said an innocent phrase in Latin was turned into an embarrassing graduation cake.More >
A South Carolina mom said an innocent phrase in Latin was turned into an embarrassing graduation cake.More >
Phoenix-area woman scammed out of $2,100 in 'Pet Scam'
Phoenix-area woman scammed out of $2,100 in 'Pet Scam'
A woman thought she was buying a German shepherd puppy but ended up getting scammed.More >
A woman thought she was buying a German shepherd puppy but ended up getting scammed.More >
Kayaker in critical condition after rattlesnake falls out of tree and bites him twice
Kayaker in critical condition after rattlesnake falls out of tree and bites him twice
A man who was kayaking on the Edisto River is in critical condition after a rattlesnake fell out of a tree and bit him.More >
A man who was kayaking on the Edisto River is in critical condition after a rattlesnake fell out of a tree and bit him.More >
AG: Major meth trafficking ring in Phoenix area dismantled
AG: Major meth trafficking ring in Phoenix area dismantled
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office says a major methamphetamine trafficking ring in the Phoenix metro area has been dismantled.More >
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office says a major methamphetamine trafficking ring in the Phoenix metro area has been dismantled.More >
PD: Boy arrested for threatening to 'shoot up' school in Gilbert
PD: Boy arrested for threatening to 'shoot up' school in Gilbert
The comment about threatening the school was made to another student on Friday.More >
The comment about threatening the school was made to another student on Friday.More >
Tests find potential toxins in popular protein powders
Tests find potential toxins in popular protein powders
If you’re whipping up your morning smoothie and adding a spoon of your favorite protein powder, here’s something to think about.More >
If you’re whipping up your morning smoothie and adding a spoon of your favorite protein powder, here’s something to think about.More >
Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton announces resignation ahead of congressional race
Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton announces resignation ahead of congressional race
Greg Stanton officially announced Monday that he will resign as mayor of Phoenix on May 29, an expected move ever since he declared his run for Congress in October 2017.More >
Greg Stanton officially announced Monday that he will resign as mayor of Phoenix on May 29, an expected move ever since he declared his run for Congress in October 2017.More >
Assistant principal accused of having sex with minor
Assistant principal accused of having sex with minor
The Ste. Genevieve Middle School assistant principal was arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation.More >
The Ste. Genevieve Middle School assistant principal was arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: A drill rig operator is missing after a construction accident at Sky Harbor Airport
VIDEO: A drill rig operator is missing after a construction accident at Sky Harbor Airport
A construction worker is missing and feared dead after a massive drill rig collapsed on the job site at Sky Harbor Airport Monday.More >
Parents sue adult son because he won't move out
Parents sue adult son because he won't move out
(Source: WTSM via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Drilling rig worker trapped under topped machinery
VIDEO: Drilling rig worker trapped under topped machinery
A construction worker is missing after an accident at Sky Harbor airport involving a massive drilling rig that collapased Monday.More >
VIDEO: Teen looking for pet gets scammed online
VIDEO: Teen looking for pet gets scammed online
A Valley teen thought she was buying a new puppy but instead got scammed out of $2,100.More >
VIDEO: Two wild horses rescued after getting stuck in canal
VIDEO: Two wild horses rescued after getting stuck in canal
Two wild horses were rescued from an east Valley canal after becoming stuck in the water overnight.More >
VIDEO: Phoenix fire crews battle large abandoned apartment fire
VIDEO: Phoenix fire crews battle large abandoned apartment fireCrews with the Phoenix Fire Department are battling a large abandoned apartment fire in Phoenix.More >