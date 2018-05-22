PHOTOS: Wild Salt River horse, filly rescued from canal near Mesa

Two wild Salt River horses were rescued by Mesa firefighters and the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group over the weekend.

The two horses were stuck in a canal near the area of Thomas and Higley roads late Sunday night.

The Salt River Wild Horse Management Group had contacted the Mesa Fire department after they were unable to get the horses out themselves.

Mesa fire technical rescue crews drawing on their cowboy skills, roping the mare and then pulling her from the water.

The 10-month old filly was also rescued from the waters.

The two horses seemed to be doing remarkably well at the wild horse management group's rescue facility.

