MCSO: 2 people, 8-year-old girl hurt following Mesa crash

Three people including an 8-year-old girl were hurt following a crash that occurred in Mesa over the weekend.

The incident happened Saturday morning at the intersection of Ellsworth Road and Broadway Road.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, a 2011 silver model Jeep Liberty was traveling northbound on Ellsworth Road when it collided with a black 2015 model Ford Explorer.

MCSO identified the drivers as Ronald Dean Haab, 70 and Heber Lee Carroll, 66.

Afte the collision, the Explorer began spinning and jumped the curb of the southwest corner of the intersection striking Kelly Ann Kehinde, 48, and an 8-year-old girl, who were standing on the sidewalk, MCSO said.

Haab was not hurt in the crash and remained on scene.

MCSO deputies say that Carroll was taken to Banner Desert Hospital with minor injuries, while Kehinde was transported to Banner Desert Hospital with serious injuries.

The 8-year-old girl was taken to the hospital where she suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to MCSO, witnesses offered conflicting statements about the color of the traffic light at the time of the collision.

Both drivers were evaluated by on scene and both were found not to be impaired by drugs or alcohol.

MCSO does not believe speed was a factor in the crash.

This case is under investigation.

