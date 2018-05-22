Dozens gather at AZ Capitol for candlelight vigil for Texas school shooting victims

Dozens gather at AZ Capitol for candlelight vigil for Texas school shooting victimsPosted: Updated:
1 missing after drilling rig topples near Sky Harbor
"We do not have any information on the individual or his condition at this point," Capt. Jake Van Hook of the Phoenix Fire Department said in an email to media outlets.More >
Court hearing for Goodyear teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old boy
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student appeared in court Friday for a pretrial proceeding. Trial for 27-year-old Brittany Zamora is set for Aug. 2 and is expected to last about a month.More >
Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton announces resignation ahead of congressional race
Greg Stanton officially announced Monday that he will resign as mayor of Phoenix on May 29, an expected move ever since he declared his run for Congress in October 2017.More >
Kayaker in critical condition after rattlesnake falls out of tree and bites him twice
A man who was kayaking on the Edisto River is in critical condition after a rattlesnake fell out of a tree and bit him.More >
PD: Boy arrested for threatening to 'shoot up' school in Gilbert
The comment about threatening the school was made to another student on Friday.More >
People are abusing this anti-diarrhea medication to get an opiate-like high
The opioid epidemic in the United States has wreaked havoc on families across the nation.More >
Wild Salt River horse, filly saved from canal near Mesa
A couple of Salt River horses are alive thanks to the tireless effort of Mesa firefighters and the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group.More >
Officer hurt after officer-involved shooting in central Phoenix
Police said the suspect was shot after a scuffle with the officer following a robbery.More >
Florida city warns residents of zombies during power outage
Residents of a Florida city who received alerts about a power outage were also warned to look out for zombies. That's right — zombies.More >
Judge: Teen who started Eagle Creek Fire ordered to pay $36.6M in restitution
The Vancouver boy responsible for igniting the Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge in September must pay more than $36 million in restitution.More >
Detectives: Man's body found on road near Forest Lakes had 'severe trauma'
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify an "elderly" man whose body was found along a road near Forest Lakes.More >
Phoenix-area woman scammed out of $2,100 in 'Pet Scam'
A woman thought she was buying a German shepherd puppy but ended up getting scammed.More >
Dozens gather at AZ Capitol for candlelight vigil for Texas school shooting victims
Organizers hope the vigil reminds lawmakers they're still seeking changes to our state gun laws.More >
Toxic clouds over Hawaii as more eruptions continue
The clouds as they combined with the water droplets in the air are creating sulfur dioxide. And with all that sulfur dioxide in the air, another toxic problem has developed.More >
LGBT community cheers pope's 'God made you like this' remark
Pope Francis' reported comments to a gay man that "God made you like this" have been embraced by the LGBT community as another sign of Francis' desire to make gay people feel welcomed and loved in the Catholic Church.More >
VIDEO: A drill rig operator is missing after a construction accident at Sky Harbor Airport
VIDEO: A drill rig operator is missing after a construction accident at Sky Harbor Airport
A construction worker is missing and feared dead after a massive drill rig collapsed on the job site at Sky Harbor Airport Monday.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student appears in court
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student appears in court
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a student appeared in court for a pretrial proceeding Friday. Brittany Zamora, 27, has been in jail since she was taken into custody nearly two months ago. Full story at https://goo.gl/96XLbT.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Drilling rig worker trapped under topped machinery
VIDEO: Drilling rig worker trapped under topped machinery
A construction worker is missing after an accident at Sky Harbor airport involving a massive drilling rig that collapased Monday.More >
VIDEO: High clouds but no storms in sight, here's the forecast
VIDEO: High clouds but no storms in sight, here's the forecastA cloudy day capped off tempertures in the mid 90's today. Tuesday look for a high around 94. By the end of the week a storm system out of the state brining back those triple digit temperatures.More >
VIDEO: Two wild horses rescued after getting stuck in canal
VIDEO: Two wild horses rescued after getting stuck in canal
Two wild horses were rescued from an east Valley canal after becoming stuck in the water overnight.More >