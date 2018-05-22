Dozens gather at AZ Capitol for candlelight vigil for Texas school shooting victims

March for Our Lives has been calling for universal background checks, a ban on bump stocks, and more school counselors. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Under a half-staff flag, dozens gathered on Monday night in front of the Arizona Capitol to mourn the loss of 10 students and teachers killed in Texas, Friday.

"It's really surprising that this many (shootings) have happened. It's really scary going to school not feeling 100 percent safe,” said Valley sophomore Eric Backer.

"Gov. Ducey, the Senate and the House, they need to recognize that this isn't going to go away unless you do something. It doesn't disappear. Kids are still dying every day in this country because of gun violence,” said Jamie Horowitz with March for Our Lives AZ.

March for Our Lives has been calling for universal background checks, a ban on bump stocks, and more school counselors. But none of that was brought up at the vigil. Organizers say Monday night was about remembering the victims.

