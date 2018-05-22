Prosecutor: Judge accused of sex abuse won’t face charges

Prosecutor: Judge accused of sex abuse won’t face chargesPosted: Updated:
1 missing after drilling rig topples near Sky Harbor
"We do not have any information on the individual or his condition at this point," Capt. Jake Van Hook of the Phoenix Fire Department said in an email to media outlets.More >
Court hearing for Goodyear teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old boy
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student appeared in court Friday for a pretrial proceeding. Trial for 27-year-old Brittany Zamora is set for Aug. 2 and is expected to last about a month.More >
Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton announces resignation ahead of congressional race
Greg Stanton officially announced Monday that he will resign as mayor of Phoenix on May 29, an expected move ever since he declared his run for Congress in October 2017.More >
Kayaker in critical condition after rattlesnake falls out of tree and bites him twice
A man who was kayaking on the Edisto River is in critical condition after a rattlesnake fell out of a tree and bit him.More >
PD: Boy arrested for threatening to 'shoot up' school in Gilbert
The comment about threatening the school was made to another student on Friday.More >
People are abusing this anti-diarrhea medication to get an opiate-like high
The opioid epidemic in the United States has wreaked havoc on families across the nation.More >
Wild Salt River horse, filly saved from canal near Mesa
A couple of Salt River horses are alive thanks to the tireless effort of Mesa firefighters and the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group.More >
Officer hurt after officer-involved shooting in central Phoenix
Police said the suspect was shot after a scuffle with the officer following a robbery.More >
Florida city warns residents of zombies during power outage
Residents of a Florida city who received alerts about a power outage were also warned to look out for zombies. That's right — zombies.More >
Judge: Teen who started Eagle Creek Fire ordered to pay $36.6M in restitution
The Vancouver boy responsible for igniting the Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge in September must pay more than $36 million in restitution.More >
Detectives: Man's body found on road near Forest Lakes had 'severe trauma'
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify an "elderly" man whose body was found along a road near Forest Lakes.More >
VIDEO: A drill rig operator is missing after a construction accident at Sky Harbor Airport
A construction worker is missing and feared dead after a massive drill rig collapsed on the job site at Sky Harbor Airport Monday.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student appears in court
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a student appeared in court for a pretrial proceeding Friday. Brittany Zamora, 27, has been in jail since she was taken into custody nearly two months ago. Full story at https://goo.gl/96XLbT.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Drilling rig worker trapped under topped machinery
A construction worker is missing after an accident at Sky Harbor airport involving a massive drilling rig that collapased Monday.More >
VIDEO: High clouds but no storms in sight, here's the forecast
VIDEO: High clouds but no storms in sight, here's the forecastA cloudy day capped off tempertures in the mid 90's today. Tuesday look for a high around 94. By the end of the week a storm system out of the state brining back those triple digit temperatures.More >
VIDEO: Two wild horses rescued after getting stuck in canal
VIDEO: Two wild horses rescued after getting stuck in canal
Two wild horses were rescued from an east Valley canal after becoming stuck in the water overnight.More >