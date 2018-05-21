At least 4 people hit with airsoft pellets in Ahwatukee drive-by

Katy Proctor says her son was hit by an air-soft BB while eating ice cream. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

A 12-year-old boy was at an ice cream shop in Ahwatukee over the weekend when he was hit in the head with an airsoft BB pellet. At least three other people were hit, and whoever did this still hasn't been caught.

"He was just sitting there with his grandma, eating ice cream, when someone came by and opened fire with a pellet gun on everybody outside," said Katy Proctor. She said her son was just sitting on an outdoor bench at Andy's Frozen Custard Saturday night around 11. He never saw it coming.

"Two inches and he could've lost his eye," Proctor said. "He's a hockey player and he has dreams of being an Air Force pilot, so that would've ended so many of his dreams in one night."

Police tell us someone in a black or dark-colored passenger car fired airsoft BB projectiles, hitting three people at the shop, and shattering a window. Proctor's pictures show us that pellet left a mark on her son.

"We're so incredibly thankful he wasn't injured more physically" Proctor said. "I think emotionally, it's going to take him a while to get over this."

"It sounded like a pop of a CO2 tank and the glass shattered while I was watching," said Andy's Frozen Custard manager Jacob Ruedas. He was working when it happened, and he found airsoft pellets on the ground. Police said a bicyclist around the corner was also hit.

"What if it was something that wasn’t an airsoft gun and they weren’t able to find them?" Ruedas asked.

Proctor said she hopes parents talk to their kids about the consequences of one bad choice.

"If nothing else, I hope that person realizes how profoundly those actions could have altered the course of my son's life," she said.

If you know anything, call Phoenix Police.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.