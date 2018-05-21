Arpaio ready to file signatures for Senate run

Former Maricopa County Sheriff and U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio speaks at his office, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Fountain Hills, Ariz. (Source: AP Photo/Matt York)

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio plans to file enough petition signatures Tuesday to earn a spot on the Republican primary ballot for U.S. Senate.

“I’m deeply honored and humbled by the outpouring of support for this campaign," Arpaio said in a written statement. "My heartfelt gratitude goes to all those who signed my petition, nearly double the amount needed, and for all the hard work of our volunteers who made this happen."

Arpaio needs over 6,000 signatures to qualify for the Aug. 28 primary but plans to file more than 10,000 with the Secretary of State's Office.

If he qualifies, Arpaio's expected to challenge Congresswoman Martha McSally and former state Sen. Kelly Ward for the GOP nomination.

The three candidates are battling to replace Sen. Jeff Flake, a Republican, who announced last year that he will not seek a second term.

Arpaio, a once popular lawman, held the sheriff's office for 24 years until he was soundly defeated in 2016 after years of controversy.

President Donald Trump pardoned Arpaio last year after a federal judge found him guilty of contempt of court.

