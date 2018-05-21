Phoenix father pushing for more resource officers on school campuses

Days after the deadly school shooting in Texas, a Valley father is on a personal crusade to make his daughter's school safer.

He also wants to improve safety on every other campus across the state.

There's been a lot of debate about what to do to make schools safer, but most parents agree that adding a school resource officer would be beneficial.

"We've seen shootings at all types of these schools," said parent Kristin Tworek. "Every school needs to have one."

"Having a resource officer is definitely something I think our school needs," said parent Ron Hoagland.

Valley parent Scott Weinberg is taking it a step further.

He's created a campaign called Secure Our Schools AZ, in an effort to get resource officers on every Arizona campus including Kyrene's Alta Dena Middle School in Ahwatukee, where his daughter will be going to school next year.

"I know we have a polarized environment right now, but in my mind, school safety shouldn't be a partisan issue," said Weinberg. "I think if there's anything we can come together on, it should be protecting our kids."

Weinberg is especially frustrated that other middle schools in the Kyrene School District have resource officers on campus, but his daughter's school does not.

According to Kyrene officials, only a couple of middle schools received grant money for resource officers, which means not every school can have an SRO.

Gov. Ducey's recent school safety plan would have provided more funding for school resource officers, but it never passed.

Weinberg is hoping to convince lawmakers to do the right thing, and put more cops on campus.

"There are schools that had SROs, and they still had school shootings, however at least those kids had a chance," said Weinberg.

