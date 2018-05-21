Officer hurt after officer-involved shooting in central Phoenix

A robbery suspect fleeing on a bicycle was shot Monday in central Phoenix by a police officer who happened to be in the area, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The armed suspect is expected to survive his injuries, according to police spokesman Sgt. Vince Lewis. The officer suffered a minor hand injury while toppling the suspect from his bicycle. He remained at the scene to be interviewed by investigators, Lewis said.

According to police, it all started around 5:30 p.m. when the suspect stole a necklace from a person near the CVS at Central Avenue and McDowell Road and began pedaling away.

The victim chased after the suspect heading south on Central Avenue and flagged down an officer who happened to be driving through the area.

The officer pushed the suspect off the bicycle. After the man hit the ground, police say he pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the officer, prompting the officer to open fire.

According to a witness who asked not to be identified, the suspect stumbled to the front entrance of the nearby Artisan Lofts condo complex where police took him into custody.

Investigators shut down Central Avenue near McDowell Road for several hours to gather evidence. They also shuttered the nearby light rail station.

This is the 35th officer-involved shooting in the Valley so far in 2018.

