PD: Boy arrested for threatening to 'shoot up' school in Gilbert

The boy made the comment to another student and it was overheard and adults were notified, police said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police said a teen threatened to shoot up Highland High School. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A 15-year-old boy was arrested after police said he threatened to "shoot up" his school in Gilbert.

Police said the Highland High School student was frustrated about his grade and made the comment about threatening the school to another student on Friday.

It was over head and authorities were notified.

The boy was booked into juvenile detention for the threatening comment, police said.

"Our department takes school threats very seriously and we will continue conducting thorough investigations, and take appropriate enforcement efforts, to maintain student safety," Sgt. Darrell Krueger with the Gilbert Police Department said in a statement.

