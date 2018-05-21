Police ID woman who died in Mother's Day double shooting in Phoenix

Police on Monday the woman shot and killed, allegedly by her husband, on Mother’s Day.

According to Sgt. Vince Lewis, officers responded to a shooting call at a home near 35th Avenue and Beardsley Road just before 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

According to Lewis, police received a call from a 31-year-old man stating that he had been shot by his wife and that he had also shot her.

A little more than a week later, police identified the woman as 37-year-old Amanda Chase. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The case is ongoing at this time," Lewis said when he identified the woman.

Police confirmed at the time that two children were at the home during the incident.

Lewis said investigators believe this began with a domestic violence dispute and there are no other suspects involved or outstanding.

