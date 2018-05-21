Detectives: Man's body found on road near Forest Lakes had 'severe trauma'

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify an "elderly" man whose body was found along a road near Forest Lakes.

A couple driving in the area Sunday afternoon discovered the body in a pull-out area on Forest Road 512 (the route to Young), less than half a mile south of State Route 260.

[MAP: Forest Road 512 and State Route 260]

“They stopped to check on the male and could see he was obviously deceased,” according to CCSO spokesman Jon Paxton.

CCSO detectives out of Flagstaff and crime scene personnel from the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded.

“They found the deceased victim with severe trauma to his body and head,” Paxton said. “The victim had no identification.”

Paxton did not elaborate on the nature of that "severe trauma."

The victim is a white man between 60 and 70 years old, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds. He has long gray hair that is cut above his shoulders, as well as a gray beard and mustache. He was wearing a white sports Polo-style shirt and off-white or "light British tan" shorts. He also had on a black leather belt, black socks and white New Balance shoes.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine how and hopefully when the man died.

If you know who this man is, please call the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-338-7888, option 1 for Dispatch or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111. (Click phone numbers to call from this story on your mobile device.)

