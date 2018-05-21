SLIDESHOW: Heavy machinery topples near Phoenix Sky Harbor airport

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A piece of heavy machinery being used in the construction of the Sky Train guideway system toppled onto its side near Sky Harbor International Airport on Monday, May 21, 2018.

Click here for full story.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.