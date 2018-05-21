Phoenix-area woman scammed out of $2,100 in 'Pet Scam'

Umpleby hopes no one else falls for it and is dealing with the loss of $2,100. (Source: 3TV)

Mackenzie Umpleby still grieves and misses her dog Macy and her cat named Diesel.

“I've actually just lost my dog of 10 years in January. And then, two months ago, I lost my cat," she said.

So, Umpleby says she and her boyfriend thought long and hard and decided now just might be the time to get another dog.

"We were excited," she said.

So, Umpleby got on to Craigslist and came across an advertisement for a little German shepherd puppy named Picasso.

"We just got super excited and said that's the one," she said.

"You fell in love with him?" 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked.

"Yep, it was love at first sight," she replied.

Picasso was reportedly out of state. However, the company agreed to ship the puppy to Umpleby if she wired them $650 for the dog along with $100 for shipping.

“We were like, we've waited long enough, we can afford this," she said.

After wiring $750, Umpleby waited until the next day when she got another email saying Picasso was in route, but that Umpleby now needed to pay an additional $1,400. The fee was reportedly for insurance to ensure the dog arrived safely.

But, when Umpleby said "no way" because she couldn't afford that, the pet company threatened to have police criminally charge her.

"I'm sitting there and I'm being threatened with animal abuse charges, saying I'll be charged with mistreatment. They have my address and everything they need to convict me," she told 3 On Your Side.

So, Umpleby wired another $1,400 and once again waited until the next day.

That's when the company wrote her again requesting an additional $970.

This time for vaccinations and permits.

Reluctantly, Mackenzie sent the money.

However, as soon as she did, something told her to cancel the transaction and she did it just in time to prevent the $970 from going through.

"So, that's when I said every red flag popped up and I thought back on everything and I was like this is a complete scam," she said.

She's right. It was a scam, but by now, she had already forwarded more than $2,100.

Here's how the scam works: Con men click on dog pictures that they find on the internet, like Picasso, and paste them into a fake online company that they fabricated.

Then, they wait for unsuspecting victims like Umpleby to fall in love with the photo and the trap is set.

“What does all the money mean to you?" Harper asked her.

"That's all my bills in a month,” she replied. “I'm working two jobs and I'm only 19. That's a lot of money to acquire and save up."

When it comes to buying a pet, 3 On Your Side advises staying away from the internet. And remember, if you’re ever asked to wire money for any product you may be buying, you’re most likely getting involved in a scam.

