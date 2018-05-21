As Seen on GMAZ: Monday, May 21

Motivational Monday-Re: Vitalize Weight Loss

A diet program claims it can make its patients lose 20 lbs. in 40 days. Is it too good to be true? Cameron Ridle put it to the test. In March, Cameron started following the program and after 40 days saw his weight drop from 245 lbs. to 223 lbs.

Goodwill: Summer Fashion for Less

How to find a perfect outfit for a Memorial Day BBQ, if you are going out of town, if you are traveling to the AZ mountains, etc.

All White Everything

You don't have to compromise comfort for style. An all-white outfit helps you look chic and put together without compromising comfort. Breathable fabrics are crucial for Arizona summers.

Wear this to: family barbecues, casual work events, and road trips.

Denim On Denim

One of the best things about denim is the fact that it transitions well throughout the seasons. The comfortable material and classic look make it easy to wear even on the warmest days. Look put together without the stress. Change the shoes for extra comfort and chicness.

Wear this to: go from a flight straight to the family picnic.

Americana Look

If you like to make a statement, stand out, and be the coolest girl at the party, then you can't go wrong with a chic American flag piece. Balance the outfit by keeping the rest of the outfit simple. Flats, a small crossbody, and denim pull the entire outfit together.

Wear this to: an end of the year school party, friend gathering, or local event.

Casual Comfy Chic

If a three-day weekend screams R+R to you, then this look is the way to go. Ditch the towel and cover up your bathing suit in some adorable distressed white shorts and oversized ruffle top. Complete the look with a straw bad, chic sandals and accessories.

Wear this to: a pool party, barbecue, or the lake.

Foodborne Illnesses and How to Avoid Them

About 48 million people become sick from a foodborne illness every year in the U.S., or about 1 of every 6 Americans, according to the CDC says. Many cases are mild, causing simple discomfort up to misery from nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and stomach cramps for 24 to 48 hours. But 128,000 of the people affected need to go to the hospital, and 3,000 die.

Causes

The causes fall into the following 3 categories:

Biological hazards include bacteria, viruses, and parasites.

o Bacteria and viruses are responsible for most foodborne illnesses

o Biological hazards are the biggest threat to food safety. They can be inherent in the product or due to mishandling (e.g., time/temperature abuse)

Chemical hazards include natural toxins and chemical contaminants.

o Some natural toxins are associated with the food itself (i.e., certain mushrooms, PSP in molluscan shellfish), some are made by pathogens in the food when it is time/temperature abused (i.e., histamine development in certain seafood species)

o Some additives, such as sulfites, can be a hazard to some people

o Chemical contamination can occur when products (i.e., cleaners) are not used correctly

o Food allergens are a chemical hazard. Some people are sensitive to proteins in foods. Every food is different

o Eight major food allergens include milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish (lobster, crab, shrimp), wheat, soy, peanuts, tree nuts

Physical hazards can include metal shavings from cans and plastic pieces or broken glass

Symptoms of foodborne illness include :

Upset stomach

Abdominal cramps

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Fever

Dehydration

Symptoms can range from mild to severe and death

Signs and symptoms may start within hours after eating the contaminated food, or they may begin days or even weeks later. Sickness caused by food poisoning generally lasts from a few hours to several days.

When to see a doctor

If you experience any of the following signs or symptoms, seek medical attention.

Frequent episodes of vomiting and inability to keep liquids down

Bloody vomit or stools

Diarrhea for more than three days

Extreme pain or severe abdominal cramping

An oral temperature higher than 100.4 F (38 C)

Signs or symptoms of dehydration excessive thirst, dry mouth, little or no urination, severe weakness, dizziness, or lightheadedness

Neurological symptoms such as blurry vision, muscle weakness and tingling in the arms

Who is impacted

Foodborne illness can affect anyone who eats contaminated food; however, certain populations are more susceptible to becoming ill with a greater severity of illness. These populations include:

Infants and children

Elderly

Pregnant women

People taking certain kinds of medications or immune suppressed (e.g., cancer patients, diabetics)

How does it occur

To prevent foodborne illness, it is necessary to understand how food becomes unsafe to eat and what proactive measures can be taken to keep food safe.

Food can become contaminated in the fields, during processing, or at other places in the food production chain. Animal feces may contaminate produce. Poor conditions in a manufacturing plant may allow bacteria to grow. Restaurant workers who don't wash their hands properly can spread disease. A field irrigated with contaminated water can affect fruits and vegetables before harvest.

The top five germs that cause illnesses from food eaten in the United States are:

Norovirus

Salmonella

Clostridium perfringens

Campylobacter

Staphylococcus aureus (Staph)

Some other germs don't cause as many illnesses, but when they do, the illnesses are more likely to lead to hospitalization. Those germs include:

E. coli

Clostridium botulinum (botulism)

Listeria

Escherichia coli (E. coli)

Vibrio

Recent outbreaks

Additional illnesses continue to be confirmed in an outbreak of salmonella traced to eggs from Rose Acre Farms. Nine states have reported infected people. The farm has recalled more than 207 million eggs.

This week saw the E. coli O157:H7 outbreak associated with romaine lettuce expand to include every border state from New York to Washington state. The Yuma, AZ, growing area is the suspect, but the region contains 225,000 acres of irrigated Colorado River land.

Preventing Foodborne Illness

Spring has long been the time of year for annual cleaning projects around our homes. However, when it comes to safe food handling, everything that comes in contact with food must be kept clean all year long.

Food that is mishandled can lead to foodborne illness. The USDA developed the Be Food Safe campaign in cooperation with the Partnership for Food Safety Education, FDA and CDC because research shows that Americans are aware of food safety, but they need more information to achieve and maintain safe food handling behaviors.

o Be Food Safe means preventing foodborne illness through four easy steps: Clean, Separate, Cook and Chill.

-Clean: Wash hands and surfaces often

-Separate: Don't cross-contaminate

-Cook: Cook to proper temperatures

-Chill: Refrigerate promptly.

Cleanliness is a major factor in preventing foodborne illness. Even with food safety inspection and monitoring at Federal, State, and local government facilities, the consumer's role is to make sure food is handled safely after it is purchased. Everything that touches food should be clean.

Steps You Can Take at Home

Listed below are steps we can take to help prevent foodborne illness by safely handling food in the home:

Wash hands with warm, soapy water for 20 seconds:

o before and after handling food

o after using the bathroom

o after changing a diaper

o after handling pets

o after tending to a sick person

o after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing

o after handling uncooked eggs or raw meat, poultry, or fish and their juices

If your hands have any kind of skin abrasion or infection, always use clean disposable gloves. Wash hands (gloved or not) with warm, soapy water.

Thoroughly wash with hot, soapy water all surfaces that come in contact with raw meat, poultry, fish, and eggs before moving on to the next step in food preparation.

o Consider using paper towels to clean kitchen surfaces. If you use dishcloths, wash them often in the hot cycle of your washing machine.

o Keep other surfaces, such as faucets and counter tops, clean by washing with hot, soapy water.

To keep cutting boards clean, wash them in hot, soapy water after each use; then rinse and air or pat dry with clean paper towels.

o Cutting boards can be sanitized with a solution of 1 tablespoon of unscented, liquid chlorine bleach per gallon of water.

o Flood the surface with the bleach solution and allow it to stand for several minutes; then rinse and air or pat dry with clean paper towels.

Non-porous acrylic, plastic, glass, and solid wood boards can be washed in a dishwasher (laminated boards may crack and split). Even plastic boards wear out over time. Once cutting boards become excessively worn or develop hard-to-clean grooves, replace them.

Don't use the same platter and utensils that held the raw product to serve the cooked product. Any bacteria present in the raw meat or juices can contaminate the safely cooked product. Serve cooked products on clean plates, using clean utensils and clean hands.

When using a food thermometer, it is important to wash the probe after each use with hot, soapy water before reinserting it into a food.

Keep pets, household cleaners, and other chemicals away from food and surfaces used for food.

When picnicking or cooking outdoors, take plenty of clean utensils. Pack clean, dry, and wet and soapy cloths for cleaning surfaces and hands.

Thaw food in the refrigerator or microwave oven, not on the kitchen counter

Produce should be washed with soapy water and rinsed well.

COOK food thoroughly and use a thermometer to verify the proper temperature was reached.

Queen of Clean- Travel Hacks

Vacation time is almost here. Great easy hacks to make your travel easier and packing much simpler.

Cocktails and Ice Cream: Keep your Memorial Day COOL with these crazy cocktails!

Memorial Day is always a big benchmark in the Valley for summer heat, but this year you can COOL down in a fun way with some Ice Cream Cocktails!!! Heather Walker will be showing off her mixology skills with some creamy, dreamy drinks!

- Mixology and fun, fancy drinks are a HUGE trend right now in restaurants, these are some you can do at home for your Memorial Day guests!

- Sherbets are always a light and healthier way to enjoy ice cream, so we have a couple of fruity drinks with our lime and raspberry sherbet (Margarita with lime and raspberry with red wine)

- Dreyer's has a DC themed line of ice creams right now with a WONDER WOMAN flavor, so we're doing a Golden Lasso Martini

- High end milkshakes are also a REALLY big trend at restaurants right now, so we're doing our own, Chocolate Mocha milkshake with Godiva Liqueur and Kahlua Coffee Liqueur!

Lime Sherbet Margarita

Prep Time: 5 minutes / Cook Time: 0 minutes / Servings: 1

Ingredients:

2 oz. Margarita Mix

1 oz. Silver Tequila

1 large scoop Lime Sherbet

1 slice of lime

Steps:

1. Place the scoop of lime sherbet in a large margarita glass.

2. Fill a shaker with ice and add the tequila and Margarita Mix. Cover and shake. Pour the mixture into the glass with the lime sherbet.

3. Garnish with a slice of lime and serve immediately.

Raspberry Sorbet Kalimotxo

Prep Time: 5 minutes / Cook Time: 0 minutes / Servings: 1

Ingredients:

4 oz. Coca-Cola

4 oz. Red Wine

1 large scoop Raspberry Sorbet

Steps:

1. Place the scoop of raspberry sorbet into a large wine glass.

2. Pour equal parts of Coca-Cola and red wine into the glass with the sorbet. Serve immediately.

Golden Lasso Martini

Prep Time: 5 minutes / Cook Time: 0 minutes / Servings: 1

Ingredients:

1 oz. Whipped Cream flavored Vodka

2 oz. Heavy Cream

1 large scoop Dreyer's Wonder Woman Golden Lasso Ice Cream

1 tbsp. caramel syrup

1 tbsp. golden sugar sprinkles

Steps:

1. Dip a martini glass rim in water and then into the golden sugar sprinkles.

2. Drizzle the caramel syrup around the inside of the martini glass.

3. Place the scoop of ice cream into the bottom of the martini glass.

4. Fill a shaker with ice and add the vodka and cream. Shake and pour into the martini glass with the ice cream. Serve immediately.

Chocolate Mocha Milkshake

Prep Time: 5 minutes / Cook Time: 0 minutes / Servings: 1

Ingredients:

1 oz. Whipped Cream Vodka

1 oz. Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

1 oz. Kahlua Coffee Liqueur

3 scoops chocolate ice cream

1 tbsp. chocolate syrup

1/2 cup whipped cream

1 tbsp. chocolate sprinkles

1 Maraschino cherry

Steps:

1. Drizzle the chocolate syrup around the inside edges of a tall mug.

2. In a blender or food processor combine the vodka, chocolate and coffee liqueurs with the chocolate ice cream. Mix on high speed for about 20 seconds until smooth and pour into the mug.

3. Top with the whipped cream, sprinkles and a maraschino cherry. Serve immediately.

