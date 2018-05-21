Report: NFL to award 2023 Super Bowl to Arizona

The National Football League is reportedly awarding the state of Arizona the 2023 Super Bowl.

[RELATED: Super Bowl sparks revolutionary rivalry for Boston, Philly]

Sports Illustrated is reporting that the league will award Arizona a Super Bowl during the NFL owner's meetings this week in Atlanta.

[RELATED: Nielsen says 103.4 million watch Super Bowl]

When awarded, this will be the fourth time Arizona will host a Super Bowl. Arizona has hosted the Super Bowl in 1996, 2008 and 2015.

We reached out to the City of Glendale, but a spokeswoman told Arizona's Family that there would be no comment "until the vote is taken and an official announcement is made."

[SPECIAL SECTION: Sports in Arizona]

We also have reached out to the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Valley hosted the 2017 Final Four and Dawn Rogers was the event's executive director. Rogers is now associate athletic director at Baylor and shared her excitement for another big-time sporting event scheduled in the Valley of the Sun.

[IN PICTURES: 2017 Final Four in Phoenix]

"Congratulations on bringing another championship to the Valley," said Rogers in a statement to Arizona's Family. "In my humble opinion, these events have been so tremendously successful because the communities and leadership across the Valley work so well together. Organizations feel the true partnership when working with the LOC’s and it keeps them coming back. The ability of everyone across the valley to pull together will ensure success across the board!"

[RELATED: Final Four fans praise safety and security at Valley events (April 3, 2017)]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.