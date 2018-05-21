Better Business Bureau warns of summer rip-offs like wedding planners

Be careful who you book if you are planning a wedding. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A consumer alert for people looking to companies to help with events specific to May, June or July: Now is the time to do extra research on business.

The chance of being ripped off goes up this time of year.

Be careful who you book if you are planning a wedding.

Todd Kessler and Bethany Baird are just a few months away from their big day.

"I've gotten all of the big stuff done, hair, location, the dress," says Baird.

The couple admits they are being extra careful.

"Doing it across state lines has been very hard," says Baird. "I've heard from several people that when you say wedding and automatically the price just quadruples."

That is not the only issue you may have if you are planning a wedding right now.

"There are more good companies out there than bad but you don't want to get stuck with those bad ones," says Felica Thompson with the Better Business Bureau Arizona. "We have some photographers skip town or maybe they just weren't good business folks and are maybe a year late in delivering their photos."

"It's important to know ahead of time who you're doing business with," says Thompson.

Even though this couple is extra careful, Todd says there is nothing that can truly go wrong on their big day.

"I don't really care what happens at the wedding as long as we get married and start our lives together," says Todd.

