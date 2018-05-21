Mobile home fire displaces family of 6 in Phoenix

Firefighters reported only seeing smoke from the outside of the mobile home on arrival. However, once they opened the door to go in, a large amount of flames were visible. (Source: Phoenix Fire Department)

A family of six will be forced to find a new home following a fire at their mobile home in Phoenix early Monday morning.

A couple began to smell smoke in their mobile home near 31st Avenue and Thomas Road before 2 a.m.

They found fire coming from the walls and ceiling of the trailer and tried to put it out on their own, said fire officials. The thickness of the smoke forced them to evacuate.

Thankfully, fire officials said they made it out unharmed.

Firefighters reported only seeing smoke from the outside of the mobile home on arrival. However, once they opened the door to go in, a large amount of flames were visible.

Fire crews stopped the fire after an aggressive interior attack, said fire officials.

The parents and their four children, who were not home at the time of the fire, will be displaced.

A crisis response team will assist the family with a temporary relocation.

Fire investigators are on scene attempting to determine a cause.

No injuries were reported to firefighters during the incident.

