Live Like Lukas: 10-year-old leaves behind legacy of kindness

Lukas Kusters, known as the Dutch destroyer was only 10 years old when he died. But his legacy is living on through the NFL and people all over the country.

His story even caught the attention of an Arizona teacher. Now, that teacher and her students are getting to meet lukas' family.

Kusters' mom, Rebecca and her son Travis are in town to receive the money collected at Garden Lakes Elementary School in Avondale.

Lukas began a friendship with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, that was viewed on a video by a fifth-grade teacher Victoria Walker.

Walker and her students began corresponding with Lukas family and ESPN's Tom Rinaldi and they were featured on an ESPN video that aired before this year's Superbowl.

According to officials, Walker struck up a friendship with Lukas and they corresponded and met at the Superbowl.

Walker’s fifth-grade students also wrote about heroes as part of their class and began collecting funds for the Live Like Lukas Foundation.

"There is nothing more positive for students than when their learning comes to life," said Garden Lakes School principal Jill Helland.

"Our fifth-grade students have learned valuable life lessons as well as improving their writing skills. We are so proud of their efforts and can't wait to meet Rebecca and Travis and celebrate Lukas' life and impact as a hero."

For more information on Live Like Lukas Foundation, click here.

