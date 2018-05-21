Hearing set for Phoenix man charged with killing 9 people

Aaron Juan Saucedo, charged in multiple Phoenix killings between Aug. 2015 and July 2016 related to the 'Serial Street Shooter' case. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

A court hearing is scheduled for a former city bus driver charged in a string of deadly nighttime shootings in Phoenix.

It's unclear whether Aaron Juan Saucedo will attend Monday's hearing.

He has chosen not to attend several previous hearings.

Saucedo has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in attacks that killed nine people and wounded two others during a nearly one-year period that ended in July 2016.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in eight of the deaths.

Defense attorneys have asked a judge to take the death penalty off the table as punishment after video of Saucedo in his jail cell was released to news media in January.

The judge hasn't yet ruled on the request.

