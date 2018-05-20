Chandler man stuck in tree rescued by firefighters

Chris Lee said he wasn't too worried. He found a nice branch to "hang-out” on, made himself as comfortable as he could and just laid back, and enjoyed the ride -- literally. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Chris Lee wanted to tackle the task of trimming a massive mesquite tree in his front yard. He got the ladder he needed and started trimming away, but one of those big branches came crashing down on the ladder, breaking it and leaving Lee stuck on the tree with no way down.

That's when his wife called the Chandler Fire Department. It only took Chandler fire a few minutes to safely get Lee out of that tree using their bucket.

Lee said he wasn't too worried. He found a nice branch to "hang out” on, made himself as comfortable as he could, and just lay back, and enjoyed the ride -- literally.

"I sat down and my wife threw up some water and just sat there and waited. It was fun to go for a ride too,” said Lee.

"We had some extension ladders that we could've put up to get him down, but we felt like the safest option was to get our bucket up there and give him a friendly ride down from the tree. He basically was comfortable, just needed a way down," said Battalion Chief Jeff West of Chandler Fire Department, who assisted in the rescue.

Luckily, Lee was perfectly fine and even able to laugh about it. He says he will now hire a professional landscaper to finish the job.

