Family who lost everything in Viewpoint Fire gets two big surprises

Everything on their property was burnt to the ground by the Viewpoint Fire. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

They had collected many sentimental things over the years like every Harry Potter book, and the burnt pages were scattered all over after the fire. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A brand new RV now stands on their property of Ken and Jessica Holgate. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

One week ago, Ken and Jessica Holgate came home to nothing.

“It was our home and now it's destroyed. I don’t know what to do,” said Ken.

Everything on their property was burnt to the ground by the Viewpoint Fire, as they were living in three trailers while they built what they called their dream home.

But flash forward one week.

“Thank you so much. We’re so blessed,” said Ken.

A brand new RV now stands on their property.

“We got the owner involved and everybody in the store pitched in and came up with this,” said Ian Isley with Affinity RV.

Affinity RV donated the entire trailer free of charge.

“They’re our friends and neighbors and anything we can do to help them out,” said Isley.

The RV is complete with a flat-screen TV, nice chairs, a bed, a washer and dryer and even a sign welcoming the Holgate family home.

“There’s (sic) just no words to describe the happiness this is making all of our family,” said Jessica.

But that wasn’t the only surprise.

They had collected many sentimental things over the years like every Harry Potter book, and the burnt pages were scattered all over after the fire. One of their sons framed two of the pages to try to salvage something.

What they didn’t know was that we had a little extra magic in store for them too.

“The one surprise we have for you guys is I’ve actually been working with a woman named JC who lives in Prescott Valley. She’s out of town but she wanted me to print these pictures because she’s going to donate her entire Harry Potter hard book collection to you guys.”

“Really? Wow…that’s incredible. Thank you so much. I can’t believe it,” said Ken.

One week later, tears of sadness have turned into tears of gratitude.

The Holgate family is just thankful to have a place to call home.

