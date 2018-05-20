I-17 reopens after brush fire in New River

A brush fire closed the Interstate 17 north of the Valley on Sunday, which caused a huge backup for those trying to get back home from the High Country.

The fire broke out near Table Mesa Road and burned about 5 acres before it was contained.

There were no injuries.

The freeway was briefly closed in both directions but has since reopened.

The traffic backup was more than 8 miles.

It's unclear what sparked the brush fire.

