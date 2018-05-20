I-17 reopens after brush fire in New River

A brush fire closed the Interstate 17 north of the Valley on Sunday, which caused a huge backup for those trying to get back home from the High Country.

The fire broke out near Table Mesa Road and burned about 5 acres before it was contained.

There were no injuries.

The freeway was briefly closed in both directions but has since reopened.

The traffic backup was more than 8 miles.

It's unclear what sparked the brush fire.

LONG DELAYS continue on I-17 southbound from Cordes Lakes to Table Mesa Road due to an earlier brush fire. Take SR 169 or SR 69 through Prescott to SR 89 SB to US 60 EB to reach Phoenix. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/Ek9b4Ps978 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 20, 2018

Delays has eased on I-17 northbound, but increased on I-17 southbound. All lanes are open, but motorists should still travel through Prescott. pic.twitter.com/Usq8j76LQv — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 20, 2018

UPDATE - I-17 has reopened in both directions. But continued delays are expected. https://t.co/RYMkhOVVLO — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 20, 2018

