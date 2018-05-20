Wildfire closed State Route 87 near Payson

The Potato Fire started on Sunday afternoon. (Source: ADOT/Heather Thompson) The Potato Fire started on Sunday afternoon. (Source: ADOT/Heather Thompson)
Traffic was backed up for miles. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Traffic was backed up for miles. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
The fire started on Sunday. (Source: ADOT) The fire started on Sunday. (Source: ADOT)
PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

State Route 87 was closed due to a wildfire near milepost 222, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The Potato Fire is burning 6 miles north of Sunflower.

It started on Sunday afternoon. The flames have burned 70 acres. Firefighters say it's 30 percent contained.

The wildfire shut down both lanes around 3 p.m. Crews were able to reopen one southbound lane around 3:30 p.m. The northbound lanes were reopened around 4 p.m. All the lanes were reopened around 7 p.m.

Fire crews are attacking it from the air and ground.

Firefighters haven't said how the fire started.

