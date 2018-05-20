Wildfire closed State Route 87 near Payson

Traffic was backed up for miles. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

State Route 87 was closed due to a wildfire near milepost 222, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The Potato Fire is burning 6 miles north of Sunflower.

It started on Sunday afternoon. The flames have burned 70 acres. Firefighters say it's 30 percent contained.

The wildfire shut down both lanes around 3 p.m. Crews were able to reopen one southbound lane around 3:30 p.m. The northbound lanes were reopened around 4 p.m. All the lanes were reopened around 7 p.m.

Fire crews are attacking it from the air and ground.

Firefighters haven't said how the fire started.

UPDATE: All lanes of SR 87 near MP 222 have been reopened following a brush fire. https://t.co/BnUrephNwC — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 21, 2018

UPDATE: One southbound lane has reopened on SR 87 near MP 222. The left lane remains closed between the Bush Highway and SR 188. https://t.co/2CgeeYsHaG — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 20, 2018

CORRECTION: These photos are from the brush fire that has closed SR 87 NB and SB at MP 222. This is about six miles north of Sunflower.



NB and SB left lanes are also closed on of I-17 at Table Mesa Rd., MP 236, because of a brush fire. The right lanes remain open. https://t.co/xQNOzYRnfK — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 20, 2018

SR 87 is closed in both directions at MP 222 for a brush fire. This is six miles north of Sunflower. #AzTraffic pic.twitter.com/WoCxTGQ95k — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 20, 2018

